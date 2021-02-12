Washington DC Attorney General assesses legal viability of indicting Donald Trump under local statute for riot on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON – Lawyers at the Washington, DC attorney general’s office are grappling with whether it is legally viable to use district statutes to indict former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the insurgency.

The debate comes a month after Attorney General Karl Racine first pitched the idea of ​​accusing Trump. A person familiar with the deliberations within the attorney general’s office pointed to the multitude of details that have emerged since the attack on Capitol Hill, noting that it is the attorney general’s responsibility to investigate all evidence of incitement illegal to violence.

Trump’s alleged role in inciting violence that left several dead has been aired in Congress and the courts. Impeachment officials released a video linking the former president’s words to the violent actions of the rioters. Prosecutors have told federal judges across the country that accused insurgents have repeatedly named Trump as the one giving them directions.

Racine’s lawyers are assessing these facts, but are also carefully considering the legal challenges and the odds of a successful prosecution, if they go ahead and charge the former president with a misdemeanor, according to a person familiar with the ruling.

This person described the deliberations between the lawyers as intended to be swift, but not rushed, and said the timeline for the impeachment trial did not reflect their timeline.

Instead, lawyers look at any potential legal hurdles, while closely examining the facts and the law.

An office spokesperson confirms that Racine is still reviewing potential lawsuits against Trump for incitement to violence related to the January 6 attack.

Racine acknowledged that this could be an uphill battle due to his limited jurisdiction in Washington. Racine’s office only enforces local city codes, while the prosecution of major crimes and federal crimes falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice.

The code the attorney general’s office is focusing on is a Washington law that was amended in 2011 that makes it a crime for people to encourage others to commit violence, noting that “it is illegal for a person inciting or provoking violence where there is a likelihood that such violence will occur. ”A conviction carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

The attorney general’s office said about 20 people have been prosecuted under this specific section of the disorderly conduct law over the past decade, but none have shown the seriousness of the alleged behavior against the former. President.

Of the cases CNN reviewed, all centered around street rallies that turned rowdy and violent. Two defendants were charged when they urged a group of people to fight or acted aggressively to taunt a crowd. In a third case, the defendant was accused of using racist slurs against a Washington police officer to incite others to intervene in the arrest of the defendant. All three cases resulted in either dismissal of charges or probation.

Several criminal defense lawyers tell CNN that procedural and practical issues will make a successful prosecution against the former president nearly impossible. These experts point out that the proposed DC statute centers on traditional disorderly conduct and has never been relied on against a politician for his comments.

Another obstacle is that Racine does not have the power to bring Trump back to Washington to face the charges.

“They should get physical jurisdiction over (Trump) and DC generally doesn’t extradite for misdemeanors,” said Richard Gilbert, a DC criminal defense attorney. “I don’t know how you would get him from Mar-a-Lago.”

“No reasonable prosecutor would dream of laying a charge on this,” said a Washington criminal defense attorney who requested anonymity to speak freely about Racine’s possible plan.

This lawyer spoke about the creation and intent of the law, noting that DC’s Disorderly Conduct Law was amended and refined in 2011 to stem arbitrary enforcement by police officers.

The intention seemed to be, the lawyer said, to target “lifestyle offenses,” such as “if you have guys hanging around a street corner drinking and someone starts annoying. someone else, and the police saw that it could potentially be prosecuted by law. “

“I don’t know that this provision has ever been used against a politician,” the lawyer noted.

The two criminal defense attorneys noted that any charge of inciting violence or rioting would be more appropriate at the federal level.

This appears to be another option for Racine.

There is a separate DC code that criminalizes incitement to riot, but the United States attorney in Washington has sole jurisdiction to prosecute this offense.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said his office would potentially weigh the burden on everyone involved in the insurgency, but declined to say whether that also meant Trump.

Racine revealed in January that his office “also works at a high level with federal prosecutors.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

