Getting help from Europe on China

He and Xi Jinping touched gloves their Wednesday call, but the administration avoided deploying a comprehensive strategy to rally European support for a common approach theoretically based on shared economic interests and political values. Sounds good, but it won’t be easy and may require US concessions long before Biden reaches Beijing.

Importantly, the United States and Europe have fought over a long list of contentious economic issues unrelated to Donald trump Donald Trump NRCC Chairman of Finance: Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, sharing UN head first call after US joins climate accords, GOP senators WHO met with Trump’s impeachment team to discuss PLUS strategys happy tweaking of the European project. Chlorinated chickens, data privacy and tax evasion are just the thorniest things that have blocked progress towards better economic coordination. These may be easier with a US president who is deeply committed to transatlantic relations, but hardly any easier. Additionally, Brexit adds an important, albeit slightly disoriented, participant to conversations.

Meanwhile, despite all their common attachment to free markets and democracy, America and Europe have never been fully aligned with Chinese policy. While Washington thinks in terms of the strategic rivalry that spans everything from Taiwan and soy to public health and nuclear proliferation, Europe often struggles to see beyond a big bag of money. The benefits of warm relations with Beijing include renminbi trading in London, reliable markets for German industrial exports and increasing flows of Chinese investments.

To further complicate a common strategy, Europe is hardly a coherent partner, even without the UK. China has skillfully cultivated friendships across the European periphery, taking stakes in Greek and Portuguese ports, signing Italy as the G-7’s first partner for its Belt and Road initiative, and swinging incentives ahead of Europe’s smallest economies in talks dubbed 17 + 1.

But as American sentiment has hardened across party lines in recent years, European views are changing, too much. A European Commission 2019 report politely called China a systemic rival and last year the EU adopted stricter scrutiny of investments, with the aim of protecting the local technology of Chinese buyers.

Maybe now is the time to lock the arms, if Team Biden is playing right.

First, the administration must eliminate the static on trade. Easiest of all, the president can cancel the rates which were imposed on European steel and aluminum by its predecessor on dubious national security grounds.

He can gain even more goodwill by settling down the dispute on government subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, as French president Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronFrench officials to set the age of sexual consent at 15 The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems question trial; January becomes deadliest pandemic month The world remembers forgetting the hard lessons of the Holocaust READ MORE at offers. After decades of litigation, the World Trade Organization has issued final rulings that found fault on both sides. The thorny challenges ahead regarding data protection and corporate taxation will prove difficult enough without the distractions of these relics.

Second, Biden should strengthen the Americas’ economic engagement with the European Union, which might be easier now that neither side is actively aspiring to a grand trade deal. Of course, key decisions still lie with the French President and German Chancellor, but the European Council, Commission and Parliament are the main players in the global trade standards that are so essential to improving trade relations with China.

The Comprehensive Investment Agreement with China that Europe signed in December caught the arched eyebrows of those who saw it as essentially toothless and ill-programmed, just as Washington hoped to present a united front in Beijing. But EU leaders are playing on China’s pledge to end restrictions on foreign investment, establish rules against forced technology transfer and increase transparency in state-owned enterprises. It is a small step forward, but it is forward.

Third, the new transatlantic partners should start small. Now is not the time for big business breakthroughs amidst so many difficult issues on the table. Climate policy, cybersecurity, and human rights could easily overwhelm the economic issues that until now have been at the heart of the relationship.

But the Chinese have made significant commitments under the European Investment Agreement that align with U.S. trade goals in the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Barack obama Barack Hussein Obama Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions Announces Bayard Rustin’s biopic ‘Catch and release’ is back with additional issues Hawaii’s bill would install historical markers at ‘significant sites’ in life Obama MORE negotiated and its successor abrogated. In addition, Xi Jinping continues to suggest that China could eventually join the Comprehensive and progressive trans-Pacific partnership agreement countries that went ahead without the United States. A small round of talks on stricter intellectual property protections or better market access could allow progress that is just trivial enough to avoid a wider rhetoric escalation. Smaller targets will also make it easier to secure and maintain European support.

Trade progress with China may indeed benefit from Bidens’ detour through Europe, but it’s not just about mending hurt feelings and moving forward. Like most diplomacy, this will require compromises and realistic expectations.

Christopher Smart is Managing Director, Chief Global Strategist and Head of Barings Investment Institute. Under President Obama, he spent four years as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury and two years as Special Assistant to the President for international economics, trade and investment. Follow him on twitter @csmart.