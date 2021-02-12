Politics
Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘coward’ for not being able to stand up to China
India-China Lake Pangong Shores Disengagement Agreement has led Rahul Gandhi to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ceding a piece of “Bharat Mata” to China and calling him a “coward who cannot. stand up to the Chinese ”.
“Why did Modi give Indian territory to China?” It is 100% absolute cowardice. 100, nothing else. The Prime Minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese, ”the former president of Congress said on Friday at a morning press conference.
Military veterans have also expressed concern that the deal commits India to stop patrolling territory it claims and controls – saying that means giving up more territory – and questioned the silence of the government. government on restoring the status quo ante.Rahul has constantly questioned Modi’s silence on the Chinese intrusion and alleging the prime minister is afraid.
“The Minister of Defense (Rajnath Singh) made a sheepish statement (on the disengagement agreement) in both houses of Parliament (Thursday). Why does the Prime Minister not say: “I gave Indian territory to the Chinese?” This is a question to be answered, ”said Rahul.
“Our forces have worked hard to occupy the Kailash lines. Why were the Indian troops asked to back down? What does India have in return? Why are Chinese troops not leaving Depsang, Gogra-Hot Springs? “
India claims territory as far as Finger 8 but the Chinese have advanced 8 km to Finger 4 from their former position at Finger 8. Rajnath has now announced to Parliament that the Chinese will return east of Finger 8 and that Indian troops would return to Finger 3 from Finger 4.
Rahul signaled the government’s decision to bring its troops back to Finger 3 when Finger 4 was territory claimed by India.
“It is clear that Modi bowed to China. He surrendered, ”he said. “I am surprised that the press behaves like this. It is absolutely absurd. You have a responsibility to raise these things. People should be enraged. The Prime Minister gave Indian territory to the Chinese. Asked about the government’s give and take argument, he said, “The ‘give’ is clear. We have given up on Finger 4. The “give” is clear – they are allowed to sit in Depsang. The ‘give’ is clear – they are in Gogra-Hot Springs. What is the “take”? You have been silent because the reason is clear. There is no “catch”. “
Rahul later told two farmers’ gatherings in Rajasthan that Modi lacked the courage to confront China and could only raise walls to stop protesting farmers and use force against them. The defense minister told parliament yesterday that an agreement has been reached with China. What’s the deal? That Modi has decided to give up the land grabbed by Chinese troops, ”he said.
Congressional Communications Chief Randeep Surjewala later issued a statement responding to the Defense Ministry’s clarification that no territory had been ceded to China.
“The unforgivable, blatant and brazen government compromise of India’s national security and territorial integrity is on display and the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense have undermined the astonishing valor and insurmountable courage of our armed forces.” , indicates the press release.
“The Defense Ministry statement, released as part of ‘Operation Cover-up’, uncovered the conspiracy mask of a weak-kneed leadership that India does not deserve. The gaping holes in the declaration are written in large. The statement made yesterday and the statement by the Ministry of Defense today completely omits the fact that the government has agreed to withdraw the Indian armed forces from dominant positions in the “ Kailash Ranges ” (south shore, Pangong Tso Lake area ), where the Chinese are at a disadvantage, with no counterpart from China. Why has the government made this unforgivable compromise with our national security?
Surjewala added, “Why is the government withdrawing from Finger 4 to Finger 3 on the north shore of the Pangong Tso Lake area? One of the most strategic and provocative Chinese forays into Indian territory is on the Depsang Plains.
“The Chinese occupied our territory 18 kilometers inside the LAC to Y-Junction (bottleneck). It also put the strategically placed Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip at risk.
“Why is the Defense Ministry undermining the territorial integrity of India by describing Depsang as an ‘outstanding problem’ when in reality ‘Depsang Plains’ is the territory of India? Why has the Defense Department even described “Gogra and Hot Springs” as a major problem? “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]