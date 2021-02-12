Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘coward’ for not being able to stand up to China

India-China Lake Pangong Shores Disengagement Agreement has led Rahul Gandhi to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ceding a piece of “Bharat Mata” to China and calling him a “coward who cannot. stand up to the Chinese ”.

“Why did Modi give Indian territory to China?” It is 100% absolute cowardice. 100, nothing else. The Prime Minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese, ”the former president of Congress said on Friday at a morning press conference.

Military veterans have also expressed concern that the deal commits India to stop patrolling territory it claims and controls – saying that means giving up more territory – and questioned the silence of the government. government on restoring the status quo ante.Rahul has constantly questioned Modi’s silence on the Chinese intrusion and alleging the prime minister is afraid.

“The Minister of Defense (Rajnath Singh) made a sheepish statement (on the disengagement agreement) in both houses of Parliament (Thursday). Why does the Prime Minister not say: “I gave Indian territory to the Chinese?” This is a question to be answered, ”said Rahul.

“Our forces have worked hard to occupy the Kailash lines. Why were the Indian troops asked to back down? What does India have in return? Why are Chinese troops not leaving Depsang, Gogra-Hot Springs? “

India claims territory as far as Finger 8 but the Chinese have advanced 8 km to Finger 4 from their former position at Finger 8. Rajnath has now announced to Parliament that the Chinese will return east of Finger 8 and that Indian troops would return to Finger 3 from Finger 4.

Rahul signaled the government’s decision to bring its troops back to Finger 3 when Finger 4 was territory claimed by India.

“It is clear that Modi bowed to China. He surrendered, ”he said. “I am surprised that the press behaves like this. It is absolutely absurd. You have a responsibility to raise these things. People should be enraged. The Prime Minister gave Indian territory to the Chinese. Asked about the government’s give and take argument, he said, “The ‘give’ is clear. We have given up on Finger 4. The “give” is clear – they are allowed to sit in Depsang. The ‘give’ is clear – they are in Gogra-Hot Springs. What is the “take”? You have been silent because the reason is clear. There is no “catch”. “

Rahul later told two farmers’ gatherings in Rajasthan that Modi lacked the courage to confront China and could only raise walls to stop protesting farmers and use force against them. The defense minister told parliament yesterday that an agreement has been reached with China. What’s the deal? That Modi has decided to give up the land grabbed by Chinese troops, ”he said.

Congressional Communications Chief Randeep Surjewala later issued a statement responding to the Defense Ministry’s clarification that no territory had been ceded to China.

“The unforgivable, blatant and brazen government compromise of India’s national security and territorial integrity is on display and the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense have undermined the astonishing valor and insurmountable courage of our armed forces.” , indicates the press release.

“The Defense Ministry statement, released as part of ‘Operation Cover-up’, uncovered the conspiracy mask of a weak-kneed leadership that India does not deserve. The gaping holes in the declaration are written in large. The statement made yesterday and the statement by the Ministry of Defense today completely omits the fact that the government has agreed to withdraw the Indian armed forces from dominant positions in the “ Kailash Ranges ” (south shore, Pangong Tso Lake area ), where the Chinese are at a disadvantage, with no counterpart from China. Why has the government made this unforgivable compromise with our national security?

Surjewala added, “Why is the government withdrawing from Finger 4 to Finger 3 on the north shore of the Pangong Tso Lake area? One of the most strategic and provocative Chinese forays into Indian territory is on the Depsang Plains.

“The Chinese occupied our territory 18 kilometers inside the LAC to Y-Junction (bottleneck). It also put the strategically placed Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip at risk.

“Why is the Defense Ministry undermining the territorial integrity of India by describing Depsang as an ‘outstanding problem’ when in reality ‘Depsang Plains’ is the territory of India? Why has the Defense Department even described “Gogra and Hot Springs” as a major problem? “