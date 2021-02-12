Brexit news: Boris could secure billions in taxes for Britain as No 10 watches tech giants | Politics | News





But British tax consultant Bob Lyddon believes the government must adopt a much more aggressive strategy than the “disappointing” one indicated by Jesse Norman, financial secretary to the Treasury. Mr Lyddon raised the matter with Express.co.uk last week, and estimated that a crackdown on big companies based in Ireland and Luxembourg with the intention of making them pay more tax into UK coffers could bring in up to £ 15 billion a year.

He then contacted his MP, Duncan Baker, the Conservative member from North Norfolk. Earlier this week, Baker tabled a parliamentary question written for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which read: “To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, if he is going to do an in-depth assessment of the implications of big business business models. Internet for its state aid and tax avoidance policies. “ The response, provided by Mr. Norman last night, indicates that the issue is one that the government is considering carefully.

He said: “Ensuring an effective solution to the tax challenges of the digital economy is a priority for the government. “In April 2020 the government introduced a digital services tax which ensures digital businesses pay a UK tax reflecting the value they get from UK users. “The government also strongly supports the OECD negotiations aimed at reaching a global consensus agreement on the taxation of the digital economy.” READ MORE: Boris has ‘no intention’ to drop Brexit rule, says ex-MEP

The regulations allow businesses to locate in any member state, submit to the member state’s tax regime, and then trade with all other member states from there. However, with Britain no longer a member of the EU, Mr Lyddon argues it was time for a radical overhaul. He said Express.co.uk: “The Minister’s response recognizes at least that this question is on the agenda.

“The digital services tax, however, is a disappointing response to the scale of the problem: perhaps a start, but no more. “The government must first understand the magnitude of the problem and how long it lasts. “Only then is there a chance to recover past tax underpayments, as well as ensure that the tax collected from now on is commensurate with the size of the UK operations of these companies. .

“Then there is the issue of state aid granted by the Irish and Luxembourg governments, which the UK government does not seem to have registered at all yet. “They need to seize this nettle because it constitutes unfair competition, and the UK has protections against this at its disposal which are not removed by the EU Withdrawal Agreement or the Northern Ireland Protocol . “The UK doesn’t have to sit down and accept this kind of abuse.” Mr. Baker said Express.co.uk: “Companies that clearly operate from the UK but circumvent their obligations to contribute to the economy through artificial business practices, such as selling products which are obviously UK based but billed through Luxembourg, are the most blatant tax evasion that needs to be rectified ”.







