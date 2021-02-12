In Residency Fight, Donald Trump claims he is only a regular member of the staff at Ol Mar-a-Lago – Mother Jones





Controversy has surrounded Donald Trump throughout his presidency and his post-presidency promises to be no different. He is currently locked in a scuffle with Palm Beach residents who argue the former president should not be allowed to move into his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump is not particularly welcome in any of his former haunts. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has publicly stated that Trump is persona non grata in his former hometown (where he is also under criminal investigation). In 2019, he moved his official residence to Florida, claiming Mar-a-Lago was his home. He has since established the club as the official location of his post-presidential office. Palm Beach’s Mar-a-Lago branch voted for Trump in the 2020 election, but not all of its affluent residents are happy that he is moving there permanently. And they’re pushing him to kick him out of his new home, citing a deal Trump signed in 1993, when he won the right to turn Mar-a-Lago into a private club.

Trump acquired the Mar-a-Lagobuilt in 1927 as a residence for Marjorie Merriweather Post, the wealthy grain heir of the 1980s and used it as a residence. But in the 1990s, after doing some serious renovations, he started pushing the idea of ​​turning the 128-room mansion into a private club. Neighbors, who had already protested an earlier plan to subdivide the property, revolted and Trump made a number of concessions in the 1993 agreement with the city of Palm Beach to convince his critics. Among other things, the agreement stated that the property could not be a private residence and a private club, so if it was a club, it could not be Trump’s house. Specifically, the agreement stated that while guests could stay at the property, no one could spend more than 21 nights per year in their rooms.

Trump never really respected the fact that he came and went freely from Mar-a-Lago before becoming president, and during his presidency he spent many weekends at what he dubbed the “House.” Southern White ”. Now that he has officially declared Mar-a-Lago his home, some of his neighbors are pointing fingers at the 1993 agreement and asking why it is not being implemented.

No one has filed a formal complaint yet, but on Tuesday, Palm Beach City Council met to discuss the matter. Council members said they had been inundated with emails and calls about it and wanted to clarify the situation. City attorney Skip Randolph told council that as it reads the 1993 accord is not necessarily relevant because Palm Beach’s zoning bylaws allow employees of private clubs to reside there.

“This claim does not take into account the relevant provisions of the city’s zoning code,” said Randolph, which allows “anyone working generally on-site for the establishment and includes sole owners, associates, sponsors and the corporate officers “to live on the property.

When Trump became president, he never gave up legal ownership or control of his properties and businesses, but resigned from his official position. Since leaving his elected office, he has officially returned to the head of a single Mar-a-Lagore entity claiming the title of president of the company.

For this reason, the zoning regulations, presumably written to facilitate the retention of staff members who cannot afford to live near Tony’s seaside enclave where Mar-a-Lago is located, apply to Trump, Randolph said.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Trump’s attorney John Marion denied that the provision in the 1993 agreement banning Trump’s use of Mar-a-Lago as a home was never made official, but he agreed that his status as an employee prevails anyway.

“He’s very active on the property,” Marion said. “I would describe him as that guy who, as he walks around the property, is like the mayor of the town of Mar-a-Lago. He is always present, he is always present there. And he likes it, he likes the people who are there.

Marion added, “He oversees the property, he evaluates employee performance by doing it constantly. He suggests improvements for the functioning of the club, he does it constantly. Marion said Trump also reviews the club’s finances, attends events and greets members.

Palm Beach City Council hasn’t voted on the issue, but the fight is still brewing. Philip Johnston, a local lawyer who has said he represents a new group of citizens opposed to Trump’s residence, told city councilors he is still reviewing the arguments made by Randolph and Marion, but his clients feared the Trump’s presence in town does not threaten the community’s status as a “distinguished town.”

“We believe this issue threatens to make Mar-a-Lago a permanent beacon for its more rabid and lawless supporters,” Johnston said.

Throughout his Mar-a-Lago property, Trump argued with neighbors and local officials and violated zoning rules with abandon. He made several attempts to build a wharf on the property, once going so far as to seek federal government approval when he never informed the city that he intended to build a marina. And after the city told him he couldn’t build an 80-foot flagpole (almost double the height allowed), he built it anyway, choosing to pay daily fines. Eventually, after raising $ 120,000 in fines, the city gave in and allowed Trump to build a 70-foot mast, dropping fines if Trump donated $ 100,000 to a veterans charity.

The case is likely to return to city council in April, when one of attorneys representing Trump’s neighbors asked to return with a more comprehensive presentation detailing his opposition to Trump’s residence.

