Modi Justin Trudeau welcomes government efforts to initiate protest dialogue with farmers MEA Canada India talks





Image Source: PTI Farmers launch slogans during the ongoing protest against the new agricultural laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. In his telephone talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Indian government’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue in the face of the farmers’ protests and called it “worthy of democracy”, he said. said the Department of External Affairs on Friday. . Modi and Trudeau held the phone conversation on Wednesday, covering a range of issues, including the coronavirus crisis. “Worthy of democracy” “On the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Trudeau praised the Indian government’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue that is suitable for democracy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said at the meeting. a press briefing. His comments follow a question on the matter. READ ALSO |‘India will do its best’: Prime Minister Modi says as Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau calls to request COVID vaccines “He (Trudeau) also recognized his government’s responsibility to provide protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada,” Srivastava said. A reading released by Trudeau’s office on the phone talks mentioned that the farmers’ protests were included in the talks although the Indian statement on the matter did not mention it. “The leaders discussed the commitment of Canada and India to democratic principles, the recent protests and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue,” the Canadian newspaper reported. He mentioned several other issues discussed by the two premiers. Tens of thousands of farmers demonstrated at three border crossings on the outskirts of Delhi to demand the repeal of the three disputed farm laws. Talks between farmers and the government are deadlocked as farmers insist on the complete repeal of the laws. In December, Trudeau supported restless farmers in India In early December, Trudeau, supporting agitated farmers in India, said Canada would always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests and expressed concern over the situation. Last week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a comment on issues related to farmers and it was conveyed to Canada that such remarks relating to domestic affairs of the India are “unjustified” and “unacceptable”. READ ALSO |PM Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala on February 14; to dedicate the Arjun MK-1A tank to the army Latest news from India







