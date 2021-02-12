Variety of Chinese New Year greetings from 2,572 government officials, from Jokowi to Erick Thohir





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A number of national offices also expressed their hope during the festival Chinese New Year 2572 Kongzili, Friday February 12, 2021. Starting with President Joko Widodo, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani have also expressed their hopes. Here are the officials’ expectations. 1. Jokowi President Jokowi realizes that this year’s Chinese New Year celebration is different from the year before due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he hopes it won’t reduce his gratitude. “We are not free to celebrate this Chinese New Year together with joy. But all this does not reduce the gratitude for the outpouring of peace and love in the family,” Jokowi said in a upload to his official Twitter account @ Jokowi, Friday February 12, 2021. Jokowi hopes that the 2021 Chinese New Year spirit will bring happiness to the whole community. “Hope we all stay in the spirit of brotherhood and be kept away from disease and disaster. Gong xi fa cai,” Jokowi said. 2. Minister of Religions Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas hopes that the Chinese people will always have great luck and blessings on Chinese New Year 2572 which falls on Friday, February 12, 2021. “Gong He Xin Xi, Wan Shi Ru Yi,” Gus said Yaqut in a written statement, Friday February 12, 2021. This Chinese New Year is filled with a deep sense of concern because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, Yaqut invited the Chinese Indonesian community to pray that this global epidemic will end soon. “Hopefully the pandemic will soon be under control and the Indonesian economy will recover as well,” he said. 3. Sri Mulyani Through his social media account, Instagram, Sri Mulyani uploaded a video congratulating the Chinese New Year. He hopes all citizens of Chinese descent will feel the joy of the New Year even though the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. “Even though they may not celebrate as festively as in previous years, I hope all Chinese citizens can still feel the joy and joy with their families during this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations,” Sri said. Mulyani, Friday February 12, 2021. Sri Mulyani say Imlek has special significance. This celebration marks an expression of gratitude for the food received. In addition, the New Year brings wishes of blessings and prosperity. “Chinese New Year also symbolizes harmony in life,” said Sri Mulyani. He hopes the Indonesian people will always enjoy blessings, prosperity and harmony in diversity. “Gong Xi Fa Cai,” he said. 4. Erick Thohir Chinese New Year greetings from Erick Thohir uploaded to his Instagram account. instagram.com/erickthohir. Meanwhile, Erick Thohir hopes that during the Chinese New Year everyone will have health and strength. On his personal Instagram account verified on social media, Erick uploaded a video of a temple in Jakarta, namely Hian Thian Siang Tee Temple. Erick said that this pagoda contains the history of the people who live around it. This is because the pagoda is located near settlements and traditional markets. “Who came here?” said Erick on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. Also read: Chinese New Year with PDIP, Ahok Stories of Triple Minority Experiences during Pilkada







