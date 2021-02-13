Trump called Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook Supervisory Board: report





Donald Trump allegedly called Mark Zuckerberg while he was president to oppose Facebook’s Supervisory Board.

Shortly after Facebook announced members of its Supervisory Board, an independent panel that would have the power to topple the social media giant in the interests of human rights, Trump called on Zuckerberg to protest the addition of Pamela Karlan, a Stanford law professor who testified on her impeachment in 2019, according to a report for The New Yorker by Kate Klonick.

Facebook allowed Klonick to spend eighteen months after the creation of the Supervisory Board. A person familiar with the process said Zuckerberg listened to complaints from the then president but did not change the makeup of the board, according to Klonick’s report.

“He used Pam as an example of how the board was this deeply offensive thing to him,” a source told him.

Zuckerberg announced his intention to create the Supervisory Board in 2018 to rule on content moderation decisions. The council’s creation also follows a data collection scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, linked to Trump. The independent board can review Zuckerberg’s head and Facebook’s existing policies to overturn the social media giant’s decision.

The board was launched in 2020 and the inaugural members included a Nobel laureate, a former prime minister and human rights experts from around the world.

The Supervisory Board has two months to decide whether Trump should be reinstated on Facebook after the company suspended the former president’s account following the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter announced that Trump was permanently banned from the platform for his role in inciting violence.

The Supervisory Board will consider arguments for or against his impeachment, including a statement from Trump himself.

The New Yorker reported that the board originally consisted of 20 members who were paid “six-figure salaries for about fifteen hours per week.” Facebook selected judges through a public portal that received thousands of nominations.

The council issued its first decision on five cases earlier this year. Up to 200,000 publications can be called up every day, according to The New Yorker.

Unlike the Supreme Court rulings, the board’s justifications for overturning Facebook’s laws do not become a policy to move forward. Some internet and tech policy pundits oppose the advice because Facebook can outsource criticism in controversial cases while still remaining the platform’s rules maker, Insider’s Tyler Sonnemaker reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment or confirmation of the New Yorker report.

