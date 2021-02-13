Donald Trump let us down, we shouldn’t have followed him





Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trumps, first UN Ambassador and former Governor of South Carolina, shared his thoughts on whether he would run for office again and criticized him for his role in the violent riot at the US Capitol.

“We have to recognize that he let us down,” Haley told Politico magazine in an article published Friday. “He took a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.

In an in-depth Politico magazine article, Haley, who had stayed in touch with former President Donald Trump after leaving office and walked as an ally and critic, said she had an emotional reaction to her January speech. 6.

Someone is going to hear that, and bad things are going to happen, Haley said of Trumps’ comments specifically targeting former Vice President Mike Pence. When I tell you I’m angry, that’s an understatement.

Despite her reaction, Haley said she thought an arraignment was a waste of time.

When asked whether Trump should be held responsible, Haley said she believed Trump was going to find himself increasingly isolated.

I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he lost whatever sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he lost his social media, which meant the world to him, Haley reportedly said.

She also confidently said she did not believe Trump would run for president again.

I don’t think he’ll be in the picture, she told Politico.

Millions of Americans continue to support the former president, and statements by MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, and a visit to Mar-a-Lago by House leader Kevin McCarthy, indicate that Trump will remain a figure within the party.

Haley admits that support and loyalty to Trump won’t just go away now that he’s out of office.

I also don’t think the Republican Party will revert to what it was before Donald Trump. I don’t think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good he’s built, let go of the bad he’s done, and come back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, and effective party, Haley said. By adding, at the same time, it’s bigger than the party. I hope our country can unite and understand how we get there.

Haley told the magazine she last spoke to Trump in December, but did not rebut her baseless allegations of widespread electoral fraud, saying she really believed the former president really believed he had been wronged .

