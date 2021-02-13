CM Punjab and PM Imran discuss development plans – Pakistan





LAHORE: Punjabi Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday as the latter arrived in the provincial capital for a one-day visit.

During the meeting, they discussed the general situation in Punjab province as well as issues relating to development projects, a press release from the prime minister’s office said.

The Prime Minister is visiting Lahore mainly to inaugurate an urban Miyawaki forest in Jilani Park.

He will also be briefed on the progress of the development of 51 urban forest sites in Lahore to combat air pollution and protect the environment.

Imran Khan will also chair the meetings to discuss the provision of universal health coverage in Punjab, measures to increase fruit and vegetable markets and reduce the prices of flour.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the health card will not only provide the common man with medical protection, which he has been deprived of for the past 70 years, but will also lead to revolutionary and lasting change in the health system.

Ensuring all possible cooperation from the federal government, he led an ongoing monitoring of the achievement of the goals set for universal health insurance in the province.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made so far following the approval by the Punjab cabinet for the provision of universal health insurance to 100% of the province’s population by the end of the current year.

Giving a detailed briefing to the participant on the feasibility of the Sehat Sahulat program, budget forecast and phased implementation, the meeting was informed that as part of a short-term plan, the provision of a health card will be delivered in seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Divisions of Ghazi Khan.

While by December 2021, 100% of the population of Punjab would benefit from health facilities under universal health insurance, it has been said. NNI

