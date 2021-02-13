Massive hike in a family pension; BIG government announcement Narendra Modi; everything you need to know | India News

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday that, as part of an in-depth reform of family pensions, the upper ceiling had been raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25,000 per month. He said the move would make life easier for the family members of the deceased employees and provide them with adequate financial security.

The minister said the Department of Pensions and Retiree Welfare (DoPPW) has released a clarification on the eligible amount in case a child is entitled to two family pensions after the death of his parents. Singh said the amount of the two family pensions will now be capped at Rs 1.25,000 per month, which is more than two and a half times the previous limit.

In accordance with paragraph (11) of Rule 54 of the Central Civil Service (Pension) Regulations 1972, if the wife and husband are both civil servants and are governed by the provisions of this rule, upon their death , the surviving child is eligible for two family pensions for deceased parents.

Previous instructions provided that the total amount of the pension of two families in such cases would not exceed Rs 45,000 per month and Rs 27,000 per month, which were set at the rates of 50 percent and 30 percent respectively, taking into account highest salary account. of Rs. 90,000 according to the recommendations of the 6th CPC.

Since the highest salary was revised to Rs 2.50,000 per month after the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th CPC, the amount prescribed in Rule 54 (11) of the CCS Rules (Pension) has also been revised. at Rs 1,25,000 per month being 50 percent of Rs 2 50,000 and Rs 75,000 per month representing 30% of Rs 2 50,000.

The above clarification was issued on references received from various government departments. According to the current rule, if the parents are civil servants and one of them dies in the course of service or after retirement, the family pension of the deceased becomes payable to the surviving spouse and in the event of the death of the spouse, the l The surviving child benefits from two family pensions for the deceased parents, subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.