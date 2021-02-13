Outgoing BBC chairman takes a veiled blow to Boris Johnson

The outgoing BBC chairman gave Boris Johnson a veiled look in a farewell email to staff warning that the broadcaster’s role could be ‘diminished’ by ministers.

David Clementi said the BBC is held in “high regard” around the world, but said its reputation could be damaged by political intervention.

In his email to his colleagues, Mr Clementi said: ‘When I have represented the BBC abroad, I have always been struck by the high esteem that is placed on us.

“We are one of the very few UK institutions to be considered world class. As I have argued elsewhere, it would be a colossal act of national self-harm if regulators or governments took action that would reduce the role of the BBC.

The Conservative government has clashed with the BBC on several occasions in recent times, notably over the issue of the TV license.

The company has also been accused of bias in its Brexit coverage before and after the EU referendum.

Mr Clementi will be replaced as president by Richard Sharp, former adviser to Boris Johnson and former boss of Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he worked in the city.

Mr Sharp will work closely with new chief executive Tim Davie as the company faces serious scrutiny over pay equity, diversity, free TV licenses for over-75s and competition streaming services such as Netflix, as well as the coronavirus crisis.

The banker, who read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford, has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and spent 23 years at Goldman.

Mr Sharp, former president and director emeritus of the Royal Academy, has reportedly been an informal advisor to Mr Sunak since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been instrumental in establishing the government cultural revival fund of 1 , 57 billion.

He was also a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 to 2019 and sits on the board of the Center for Policy Studies, the think tank founded by Margaret Thatcher in the 1970s.

His appointment was confirmed after his appointment by the Prime Minister.

BBC TV’s license will increase by 1.50 from 157.50 per year to 159 from April 1, it was announced this week.

The royalty is set by the government, which announced in 2016 that it would increase with inflation for five years from April 2017.

The new cost is equivalent to 43 pence per day, according to the broadcaster.

Those who buy or renew a license after April 1, 2021 will pay the new fees, while those who already purchase a license on an installment system that started before that date, for example through monthly direct debit or weekly cash payments. , will continue to make payments totaling 157.50 until their license is renewed.

The cost of an annual black and white license will drop from 53.00 to 53.50.

The license fee model was recently criticized after the abolition of free television licenses for all over 75s.

Up to 750,000 retirees refuse to pay for a television license in protest after the removal of the free licensing system.

The protesters, who make up 14% of Britain’s population in their age bracket, have ignored the flurry of reminders and are holding out.

The BBC now faces a funding gap of $ 117 million unless those over 75 exceed the 157.50 fee.

Those over 75 were able to watch terrestrial live channels for free for 20 years, until the government dropped the program last year.

TV Licensing, on behalf of the BBC, said: ‘There is no evidence to suggest that customers we have not yet heard from are refusing to pay.

“About 80 percent of households over 75 have switched to the new system, including those with pension credit eligible for a free BBC-funded license.

“We give people time to get set up, the process is secured by Covid, and we have measures to support people, including payment plans. We do not visit households registered as having held a free license for those over 75 ”.

Last year the new BBC chief executive Tim Davie said the royalty model was the best way to fund the BBC.

He told an Ofcom conference: “ I haven’t seen a model that surpasses the current, universally funded license fee.

“The vast majority of households think it offers very good value for money. This is what the BBC needs to focus on. Under my leadership, we will focus on this.

Last month, the government said it was not moving forward with plans to decriminalize non-payment of license fees, but would keep the issue under “active review.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the switch to a civilian enforcement system risked being seen as an ‘invitation’ to evade fees and could ultimately reward those who refused to pay .

But he said the government remained concerned that a criminal sanction was “disproportionate and unfair” in the current landscape of public service broadcasting.

The BBC had previously warned that decriminalizing license fee fraud and moving to a civilian system would cost it over $ 1 billion and lead to major cuts to programs and services.