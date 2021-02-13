Donald Trump’s lawyers denounce impeachment case as political revenge





WASHINGTON: Lawyers for Donald Trump on Friday opened his impeachment defense by emphatically denying any role in inciting the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol, calling the case against him politically motivated “hatred” and part of a democratic “witch hunt” that has been going on for years.

Lawyers for the former president told senators that Trump was entitled to challenge the 2020 election results and that doing so, including in a speech leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill, was not tantamount to inciting the violence that followed. They sought to turn the tide on prosecutors by comparing Democrats’ questioning of the legitimacy of Trump’s 2016 victory to his challenge of his electoral loss. When Trump implored supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6, they said it was no different from Democrats’ own rhetoric that risks precipitating violence.

“This is usually political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable from the language used by people of all political backgrounds for hundreds of years,” said Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers. of Trump. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”

After a lawsuit rooted in emotional and violent images of the Capitol seat, the impeachment trial shifted to defense attorneys who made a fundamental concession: The violence was just as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as the Democrats made it. say – but Trump didn’t order it. Van der Veen said the siege was carried out by people who had “hijacked” what was supposed to be a peaceful event for their own purposes and planned the violence before Trump even spoke.

“You can’t instigate what was going to happen,” he said.

Acknowledging the horrors of January day aims to lessen the visceral impact of the House Democrats’ affair and swiftly shift to what Trump supporters see as the central – and most winnable – question of the trial: whether Trump can be held responsible for inciting the deadly January 6 riot.

The argument is likely to appeal to Republican senators who want to be seen as condemning violence but without condemning the president.

“They didn’t tie him to Trump in any way,” David Schoen, one of the president’s lawyers, told reporters towards the end of two full days of Democratic arguments aimed at doing just that.

He previewed the essence of his argument on Tuesday, telling Senate jurors, “They don’t need to show you movies to show you the riot happened here. We will stipulate that it happened, and you know everything. ”

In legal documents and in this week’s arguments, Trump’s lawyers have made it clear that those responsible for the riot are the ones who actually stormed the building and are now being prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Anticipating defense efforts to disentangle Trump’s rhetoric from rioters’ actions, impeachment officials spent days trying to merge them through a recreation of never-before-seen video footage alongside months-old clips of the president urging his supporters to overturn the election results.

The Democrats, who concluded their deal on Thursday, used the January 6 rioters’ own videos and words to try to blame Trump. “We have been invited here,” said an invader from the Capitol. “Trump sent us,” said another. “He will be happy. We are fighting for Trump.”

Prosecutors’ goal was to portray Trump not as a spectator but rather as a “chief instigator” who spread election lies, then encouraged supporters to come and challenge the results in Washington and stoke discontent with rhetoric about the fight. and the recovery of the country.

Democrats are also calling for a ban on future federal office.

“This attack would never have taken place without Donald Trump,” Representative Madeleine Dean, one of the impeachers, said Thursday, suppressing the emotion. “And so they came, draped in the flag of Trump, and used our flag, the American flag, to beat and club.

For all the importance that a president’s impeachment is supposed to convey, this historic second Trump trial could end with a vote by this weekend, especially as Trump’s lawyers have focused on legal rather than emotional or historical issues and hope to figure it all out. behind him as fast as possible.

With little hope of being convinced by the required two-thirds of the Senate, Democrats presented a graphic case to the American public, describing in stark and personal terms the terror faced that day – a party in the chamber of the Senate jurors. They used security video of rioters threateningly looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, entering the building and engaging in bloody hand-to-hand combat with police .

They posted the many public and explicit instructions Trump gave to his supporters – long before the White House rally that sparked the deadly attack on Capitol Hill as Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died in the chaos and its aftermath.

“What makes you think the nightmare with Donald Trump and his violent and violent mobs is over?” asked Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the senior prosecutor. He said earlier: “When Donald Trump said to the crowd, like he did on January 6, ‘Fight like hell, or you will have no more countries,’ he wanted them to ‘fight like hell. a hell “”.

At the White House, Biden said he believed “some views might change” after senators saw the security video, although he previously admitted that conviction was unlikely. As of Thursday, many seemed ready to move on.

“I thought today was very repetitive, actually. I mean, not much new. I was really disappointed that they didn’t engage much with legal standards,” the senator said. Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Several Republican senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah, spoke to Trump’s lawyers on Thursday. Cruz told reporters that the senators were discussing legal strategy – which would never be allowed in a criminal case. There is no rule against Senate jurors strategizing with attorneys in an impeachment trial, although Democrats can use it to raise questions about impartiality.

The presentation of Trump’s lawyers is low risk in a sense given the likelihood of acquittal. But he is also under close scrutiny due to a patchy performance on Tuesday when a defense attorney, Bruce Castor, gave such sinister arguments that Trump raged from his home in Florida.

They point to different parts of the same speech that prosecutors focused on, when Trump told supporters gathered at the Ellipse outside the White House to “fight like hell.”

They note that Trump in the same speech encouraged the crowd to behave “peacefully”, and they argue that his remarks – and his general distrust of election results – are all protected by the First Amendment. Democrats vigorously resist this claim, saying his words were not political speech but rather amounted to a direct incitement to violence.

Defense attorneys also backed down on arguments made on Tuesday that the lawsuit itself is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. The Senate rejected this claim by voting in favor of the trial.

On Thursday, senators sitting for a second full day of arguing appeared somewhat tired, slumped in their chairs, crossing their arms and walking to stretch.

One Republican, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, said during a break, “To me, they lose their credibility the more they speak.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the facts of January 6, although “unpatriotic” and even “traitors,” were not his main concern. On the contrary, he said Thursday, an impeachment trial for someone no longer in office “sets a very dangerous precedent”.

