Opposition MP to file hate speech complaint against Armenians in street interview





An opposition lawmaker announced he would file a complaint against a woman who said in a street interview in Turkey that she would kill 20 Armenians if she knew she would not be punished for it, Turkish minute reported on Friday. In the interview, conducted by the Denizli MikrofonYouTube channel, random people on the street were asked what they would do if they knew they would not be punished for it. A woman replied: I would cut off the heads of 20 Armenians. Yes, and I wouldn’t feel bad about it. The investigator then asked where she was from, and the woman said she was from Azerbaijan. Sharing the video of the interview on Twitter, Garo Paylan, an Armenian-born MP from the pro-Kurdish Turkish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), said on Thursday he was filing a criminal complaint against the woman for using a speech of hatred targeting Armenians. The video began circulating on social media after the six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region which killed thousands before it ended on November 10 2020, with a ceasefire negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The deal allowed Azerbaijan to retain significant territory it had captured and forced Armenia to cede other areas, but left the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, under Armenian control, protected by Russian peacekeepers. Paylan has repeatedly warned against hate speech and war propaganda targeting the Armenian minority in Turkey, which he said was intentionally escalated by President Recep’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) government. Tayyip Erdogan, who expressed diplomatic support for Azerbaijan. . Although some press reports suggest that Turkish officers played a key role in driving the drone attacks, which played a decisive role in the conflict, this was denied by Ankara, the BBC said in a report. At the very beginning of the Azerbaijani-Armenian clashes in September, the lawmaker also called on the AKP to end the hate policy after a provocation by the AKP to allow a demonstration in the street where the Armenian Patriarchate is located. I call on the government to take the necessary measures for our patriarchy and [Armenian] institutions. The result of hate speech is a hate crime, the MP warned at the time. Armenians were the most targeted minority group in terms of hate speech in Turkish media in 2019, a report from the Hrant Dink Foundation revealed. Armenians were targeted 803 times, out of 5,515 incidents of hate speech in local and national media, in 2019, according to the report Media Watch on Hate Speech. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

