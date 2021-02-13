Melania Trump withdrew from impeachment trial, bitter by Jill Biden ad





As former US President Donald Trump watches his second impeachment trial unfold, Melania Trump spends most of her time after the White House relaxing at the spa and staying out of the fray.

Although she attended the trial, says a source familiar with her level of interest, the former first lady mentally almost left Washington, unlike her husband.

According to several people who spoke to CNN about Trump’s life in the weeks after he left the nation’s capital, his daily schedule has nothing to do with politics, Congress, trials or blocked accounts. on social networks.

“She’s going to the spa, having lunch, going (again) to the spa and having dinner with Donald on the patio,” said a person familiar with Melania Trump’s schedule at Mar-a-Lago, her home in Palm Beach, in Florida. “Rinse and repeat. Daily.”

Another person familiar with her daily routine confirms Trump’s affinity for the private club’s spa facilities, noting that it is not unusual for her to spend several hours there a day, enjoying the perks available to her, often twice in a 24 hour period, for massages, nail treatments, facials or other menu items.

“She almost always dines,” said a third person who saw Trump outside the spa. She spends her evenings on the outdoor patio of Mar-a-Lago, where she prefers fish for an entree, according to the source, and is often joined at the table by her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who reside in a private suite. of rooms in Mar-a-Lago for much of the year.

Although she is now a former First Lady of the United States, her daily routine has not seen any significant change.

“It’s pretty much the same as before (she was first lady) or even when she went down on vacation,” said the source familiar with Trump’s schedule, noting that there is not much evidence to delineate before and after the White House. activities or work.

Melania Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Trump is in the process of setting up an official office and has hired three former employees of his East Wing staff in hopes of resurrecting his Be Best campaign to help children, continuing his “job,” as she l ‘calls to his friends.

BITTER MOMENTS

Still, there have been moments of bitterness and regret, say several people familiar with Trump’s conversations of late, especially since Joe Biden’s inauguration and regarding the activities of his successor, Jill Biden.

When Trump left Washington, she had the worst favorability ratings of any early modern woman to leave the White House, according to a poll conducted by the SSRS for CNN.

At one point, early in her tenure, that was not the case – Melania Trump was the most valued member of the Trump family and the administration at large. But it’s possible that Donald Trump’s inflammatory style, while not necessarily something his wife tolerated, had the residual effect of undermining the popularity of the first lady. After the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, Melania Trump did not issue a statement denouncing the violence for five days.

“She could see how it was going to turn out for her,” said a former White House official who spoke to CNN, noting that Trump felt she was in a lose-lose situation whether or not she spoke publicly. . If she condemned the violence, her husband and base would be angry and it would create a stir around her breakup with the president. And by remaining silent, it implied support for what had happened.

“Once (the insurgency) happened, she knew there was nothing to gain for her from talking or doing something – so she didn’t do anything,” the former said. responsible for the White House.

Two of the first lady’s staff resigned shortly after the deadly insurgency to protest the administration’s apparent acquiescence.

Trump, according to someone familiar with his schedule, had planned to go to Biden’s inauguration and learned that she would not be attending when her husband tweeted that he was not going.

Disappointed with the way she left Washington, she was at times “bitter and cold” towards her husband, upset that his image had become collateral damage in his quest to denounce the election and secure a peaceful transfer of power, two of the two. people familiar with his thought of late note.

But Trump’s most fervent anger came watching Jill Biden start her tenure in the East Wing almost the antithesis of the path Trump took. Biden immediately moved into the White House, to begin with, and had staff hired and recruited within two weeks of the inauguration. Trump, meanwhile, stayed in New York for the first five months of administration, apparently to let his son Barron complete the school year; she never had more than 12 people on her White House staff, sometimes there were as few as seven. (Jill Biden already has nearly a dozen full-time staff and should add more. ‘other.)

Although Melania Trump left a welcome note for Biden in the Executive Residence, she still hasn’t spoken to him, avoiding a long tradition of first ladies.

Trump also took note of the publicity his successor garnered.

Weeks after becoming first lady, Biden did an interview with People magazine, adorning the cover of her husband, the new president, and was featured in Parents magazine, where she discussed her empathy for families facing home schooling for their children during the pandemic. The Bidens also appeared in a television message that aired ahead of last Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Jill Biden has hosted at least seven events or speaking engagements since becoming First Lady, on topics such as military families, cancer prevention, health care, community college education, and support for teachers. Prior to leaving Washington on January 20, Melania Trump had not been seen publicly for three weeks and had not hosted a solo public event for six weeks – a schedule not entirely uncommon for the former first lady, who chose to maintain a less robust schedule. , her staff said, to focus more on being a wife and mother.

PUBLICITY

The attention Biden has garnered hasn’t gone unnoticed by Trump, say those who know her. Although she bemoans the media attention to her successor, Trump has turned down several similar offers from national publications throughout her tenure as first lady, according to two people who have worked closely with her. When he was presented with offers and asked to participate, it was Trump who did not want to make them.

In four years, she has never interviewed a national publication.

“Donald was more upset that Melania hadn’t made the cover of magazines than Melania,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who served as Trump’s senior advisor during his first months as first lady before the relationship turned. .

On Christmas Day, then-President Trump retweeted a tweet from conservative media outlining the lack of magazine covers, citing “elitist snobs in the fashion press.” Trump called his wife “the greatest of all time.”

Laura Bush has been featured in at least six magazines during her two terms as first lady and Michelle Obama more than double.

Wolkoff told CNN it wasn’t that the country was not interested in reading about Trump, it was that the fiercely private first lady was not interested in letting the public know about her.

“Melania intentionally did not make the press as a defense mechanism,” said Wolkoff, who wrote about his experiences with Trump in his book, “Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady”. “She and I were always discussing this reasoning and that’s why everything was choreographed or emailed, or was ‘approved’ quotes or statements that I wrote often.”

Lack of interest in sitting down for an interview, out of privacy and for the sake of what might be asked and demanded an answer, was for Trump a primary strategy, according to Wolkoff. Now Trump, according to several people familiar with his thinking, is questioning that tactic.

But the former first lady doesn’t blame herself in hindsight, she blames others – former staff, magazine editors, businesses and foundations who have chosen not to work with her because of the rhetoric. policy of the former president. Trump recently reported to acquaintances that she believes she could have been involved in more media opportunities and political events if her staff had been more accommodating to her needs.

“It seems unfair, but typical to blame everyone,” said a person familiar with Trump’s thinking during his years in the White House. “Everyone knows that Melania Trump does what she wants when she wants it, and no staff member on her team could have done anything to change that.”

