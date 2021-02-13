Senate polls: PTI seems blind to danger lurking inside – Journal





LAHORE: The senatorial elections are fast approaching and the PTI government in Punjab is trying to keep the number of its MPAs intact in addition to developing voting strategies to get the maximum number of seats in the Punjab. But, he apparently closed his eyes to an internal danger.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar meets with parliamentarians from the party and allied parties as well as some disgruntled PML-N MPAs and ensures that the issues related to their constituency are resolved as a matter of priority. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced a grant of Rs 500 million for each parliamentarian so that they can carry out development projects for their constituents.

A group comprising some 20 MPAs, upset by Mr Buzdars’ inability to stem corruption and for having been ignored in the award of development projects, was not approached by the party leadership to regain their position. trust. Instead, they were reprimanded by close associates of senior ministers, who hold certain positions in government.

The PML-N, a major candidate in Senate polls, however, is keeping an eye out for disgruntled PTI MPAs in hopes that their votes will not go to the PTI, if they are not polled following the election. in the Open Senate (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

PTI MPAs annoyed by the cold shoulder given by the Punjab government over the past two and a half years believe that party apathy towards them is growing. They intend not to support their party in the Senate election and believe that when our intention is to give up there will be many ways to safely execute this plan.

After discussing with various MPAs unhappy with the PTI, it was deduced that they had decided to give their party a hard time and that they were awaiting the announcement of the calendar for the Senate elections expected in a week.

Annoyed MPAs have already listed two requests and two reactions in case their requests are not met. They demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan personally listen to their grievances about the inability of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, as under his leadership the level of corruption and lawlessness has increased, while the quality of development work and people’s lives have deteriorated. . The MPA group also requires that one of their members be offered a ticket to the Senate elections.

Senior close ministers, however, say Prime Minister Imran Khan views these demands as blackmail and add that the Prime Minister would never go to pacify his party’s MPAs. Given that the PTI parliamentary party led by Prime Minister Khan has already approved a 500 million rupee grant to each MP and MPA, they suggest the disgruntled elements should mend their ways. They say the prime minister would only snub these elements as he did earlier at the secretariat of chief ministers.

Rather, the rebel MPAs intend to launch one of their members as an independent candidate for the Senate to avoid the accusation of going to the ground and give their own party a hard time. In the event that we are unable to get our candidate to run for the Senate, the whole group will not go to vote in the most important elections and could also resign from their party membership, said a member of the group. to this reporter.

When asked if the PTI leadership would be able to push them to be available and vote for the selected party’s candidates, a disgruntled response from MPAs corroborated his other group’s comment that the intention to giving up would find many ways. All members of the group will then go and get their votes and stamp two candidates instead of one, which will cancel our votes, offering no impetus to the party.

In addition to revealing his group’s plan, the MPA believes that the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 will also be challenged, so there is a low chance that the senatorial elections will be by open vote.

However, the Chief Punjabi Assembly Whip, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, said the party was preparing to go to the Senate polls and all MPAs from the ruling party and allied parties were in line. He said that the chief minister meets with all MPAs of the party and assures them of his full support in solving the problems in addition to launching development projects in their respective constituencies.

Mr Shah says it would be good if the senatorial elections were held by a show of hands, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision. Otherwise, he said, the ruling party is working on developing “voting strategies, including the creation of groups of 47 MPAs, each with a leader tasked with making their groups vote for an identified party candidate.”

Mr Shah said the ruling party had a great deal of experience of successfully navigating Senate polls as it won one seat for its candidate Dr Shahzad Waseem in October 2018 and two seats for Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi in November 2018 after coming to power. The PTI also created a surprise by getting party candidate Chaudhry Sarwar (now governor of Punjab) elected to the Senate in March 2018 with a first-priority majority vote when he missed the required number before the party even reached. the corridors of power.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

