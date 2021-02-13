Ahok Bluntly Admits He Was Dismissed As Vice Governor As Jokowi’s Companion ‘Well Not Me’





TRIBUNNEWSMAKER.COM – Ahok’s confession was in fact not Jokowi’s companion when he was governor of DKI Jakarta. Recently, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias BTP alias Aok gave a surprising confession. Having accompanied Jokowi as Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Ahok was actually not the person who should be sitting there. Politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ah OK felt that the public never expected him to be the president’s companion Joko Widodo in the DKI Jakarta Pilkada 2012 competition. Ahok said many parties doubted him as a candidate for vice-governor at the time because of his background. “I only heard that it was actually Mr. Jokowi’s mate, not me. Because if I was going to lower the value of a Mr. Jokowi, I’m of Chinese descent, my religion doesn’t is not the majority, ”the former governor of DKI Jakarta said at the Chinese New Year celebration event hosted by PDIP-P Virtually on Friday (12/2/2021). Basuki Tjahaja Purnama aka Ahok or BTP (Special) During the DKI Jakarta Pilkada 2012, the couple Joko Widodo and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama were elected governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta in two rounds. Also read: The figure of Ricardo Gelael, the entrepreneur whose party is in the spotlight after the viral photo of Raffi Ahmad & Ahok Also read: Joining the party with Raffi Ahmad, Ahok, who takes off his mask while singing is sprayed by the palace At that time, Jokowi-Ahok managed to beat 5 other pairs of candidates namely Fauzi Bowo-Nachrowi Ramli, Hendardji Soepandji-Ahmad Riza Patria, Hidayat Nur Wahid-Didik J Rachbini, Faisal Basri-Biem Benyamin and Alex Noeedin -Nono Sampono.



Ahok also said that the doubts of many parties reappeared when he again ran for governor of DKI Jakarta in 2017. At that time, Ahok said, many parties asked him to resign from his candidacy. PAGE 2 >>>>>>







