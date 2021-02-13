PM Narendra Modi to hand over Arjun main battle tank to military in Chennai on Sunday – the New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the military in Chennai on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundations for several projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A PMO statement on Friday said these projects, including the launch of a Chennai metro project and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, would add crucial momentum to these states’ growth trajectory and help them accelerate the pace so that they realize their full development potential.

In Chennai, Modi will hand over to the military the state-of-the-art Arjun tank, which was locally designed and developed and manufactured by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, DRDO with 15 academic institutions, eight laboratories and several MSMEs, he noted. .

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled to take place in April-May.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the phase I extension of the Chennai metro, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and order passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

This 9.05 km extension will connect northern Chennai to the airport and central station.

The prime minister’s office announced that it would also inaugurate the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu stations.

This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore, crosses the districts of Chennai and Thiruvallur and will facilitate traffic from the port of Chennai.

This section connects the Port of Chennai and the Port of Ennore, and goes through the main yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains, the PMO said.

Modi will inaugurate the electrification of a 228 km single line section, completed at a cost of Rs 423 crore.

This will allow free movement of traffic without the need to change traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and will save Rs 14.61 lakh per day on fuel costs, he added.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut canal system and the Discovery Campus at IIT Madras.

The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts and the modernization exercise will cost Rs 2,640 crore, leading to an improvement in its water carrying capacity.

The IIT Madras Discovery Campus will be built in Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore in the first phase on an area of ​​2 lakh m².

In Kerala, Modi will dedicate BPCL’s Propylene Derived Petrochemical Project (PDPP) to the nation.

It will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which are currently mainly imported, and is expected to save around 3,700 to 4,000 crore per year in foreign exchange.

Built at a capital cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, the PDPP complex was installed near the refinery to achieve the integration of raw material supply, utilities, off-site sites and other facilities. , said the PMO.

It will benefit the downstream sector by saving huge costs thanks to the immediate availability of raw materials and optimized supply chain management.

With its commissioning, the Kochi refinery will become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals.

The Prime Minister will dedicate ro-ro ships to the nation at Willingdon Islands, Cochin.

The International Waterways Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on / Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3.

The ro-ro ships – MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman – will have the capacity to carry six 20-foot trucks, three 20-foot trailer trucks, three 40-foot trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

The service will benefit trade due to the reduction in transportation costs and transit time, and will also result in reduced congestion on Kochi roads, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the international cruise terminal “Sagarika” at the port of Cochin.

Located at Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India’s first fully-fledged international cruise terminal.

It has state of the art facilities and was built at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore, the PMO said.

“It will promote tourism, boost development and act as an effective instrument for job creation, income generation and currency creation,” he said.