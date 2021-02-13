Should Trump testify during impeachment? Verification of summons





Former President Donald Trump declined to speak with Congress. The Verify team asked experts if lawmakers had the right to have him testify.

WASHINGTON Social media is rife with misinformation. The Verify team exists to take the clutter and bring you the facts.

There is a lot of attention on Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. The former president declined a request from House impeachment managers to speak at the trial. And that leads to questions on social media.

Twitter user Abby Norman asked, “Can Trump be forced to testify? Is he going to be subpoenaed? What if he doesn’t care?” Dustin Nelson asked this similar question: “Why isn’t Donald Trump required to testify in impeachment hearings?”

I’m really asking: can Trump be forced to testify? Will he be outsourced? what if he doesn’t care?

– Abby Norman (@abbynormansays) February 9, 2021

Why is Donald Trump not required to testify at impeachment hearings?

– Dustin W. Nelson (@dustinwaine) February 9, 2021

So let’s check: can Congress subpoena Donald Trump and force him to testify during his impeachment trial?

Robert Peck, president and founder of the Center For Constitutional Litigation, Frank Bowman Law Professor, University of Missouri and attorney Bill Jeffress, who previously worked as an attorney for President Nixon.

ANSWER: Our experts have said that the short answer is yes, “but it takes some context.

Congress has the power to subpoena, but you would expect Trump, as he did during his administration, to other administration officials to refuse to honor the subpoena, which then should. go to court, ”Peck said.

The three experts agreed that a legal battle could take months, possibly longer than the impeachment trial.

“But that would take a long time because it would involve going to court … In short: it’s not worth it for (impeachment) managers,” Bowman explained.

RELATED: Trump Won’t Testify on Impeachment, Lawyers Say in Response to Democrats’ Request

“Legally, the Senate could issue a subpoena for his testimony, but in practice it could not force him to testify,” he said. “For starters, the courts would take months to resolve his court challenges to the summons.”

Even if Trump loses in court and has to testify, Bowman and Jeffress said Trump can claim executive privilege.

It is an implied power that essentially allows current and former presidents not to disclose sensitive information to Congress, in particular circumstances.

Trump used this claim in 2019 when he responded to a subpoena during the Mueller Inquiry.

RELATED: Trump invokes ‘privilege’, aims to block full release of report

Our experts said the former president could also invoke the 5th Amendment, which protects against self-incrimination.

So we can say yes, Congress can subpoena Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean he would be required to testify.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

