The Sprout: Biden and Xi make their first phone call before Lunar New Year

US President Joe Biden warned Thursday that China will “eat our lunch” if the United States does not invest more in its infrastructure. Biden made the comments after speaking for two hours on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two superpower leaders appeared to disagree on most issues.

As Reuters reports, Biden told a group of bipartisan U.S. senators of the need to modernize U.S. infrastructure. If we don’t move, they’ll eat our lunch, Biden said. They invest billions of dollars to solve a whole host of problems related to transportation, the environment and a whole host of other things. We just need to step up. “

As BBC News reports, the US-China relationship, which has been fraught with tension in recent years, is crucial for both sides and the world at large. Wednesday’s call came just before the Lunar New Year, which is to be seen as a gesture of goodwill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will meet with Dairy Farmers of Canada this afternoon. The meeting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Budget Officer released a report this week on financial compensation for sectors under supply management. You can find it here.

Ontario grain producers elected a new president for its board of directors. Brendan Byrne, a farmer from Essex County, will become the new president. The farm has more.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Asks Farmers’ Contribution in its latest revision of the seed law. As reported by the Manitoba Co-operators, farmers have until March 15 to complete the survey assessing the current regulations and to give their opinion on any changes that may be needed.

Statistics Canada has released small area data on field crops for 2020. You can find them here.

Manitoba AgriInsurance coverage in 2021 is expected to be the highest on record, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said on Wednesday. You can find the full version here.

Immigration to Canada has fallen at its lowest level since 1998 as the coronavirus pandemic forces countries to close their borders to slow the spread of the virus. As the Globe and Mail reports, immigration to Canada fell 46% in 2020, with just 184,370 new permanent residents last year, up from 341,175 in 2019, according to government data.

A variant of COVID-19 originating in the United Kingdom (UK) was discovered in an outbreak at a North York meat processing facility, Toronto Public Health said Thursday. Variant B. 1.1.7 was detected in three other cases at the Belmont Meats factory, where a total of 12 cases of the variant were found among the 94 aggregate cases. CP 24 has the last.

Restaurants and licensed businesses in Manitoba can now reopen as provincial authorities begin to ease restrictions on COVID-19. As CTV News reports, under the new reopening rules capacity must be limited to 25% and all groups must be in the same household. Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce new reopening details for his province today.

Farmers and pastoralists should mandatory identification of places under a pending change to the BC Animal Health Act, which is expected to be finalized in early 2022. As the Western producer reports, the location identification is designed to better equip ranchers and rural communities in an emergency and help emergency responders locate sites. Identification can also be used during epidemics.

And the CFIA says it’s working on reduce the risk of unhealthy dog ​​imports in Canada. Global News has this story.

Mexican government decision to stop importing genetically modified corn and the popular herbicide glyphosate will probably end up in court, says the new head of the country’s main agricultural lobby. Juan Cortina, president of the Mexican Agricultural Council (CNA), told Reuters this week that legal action is needed to get the government to back down from its plan.

Nigeria’s farmers and fishermen have obtained permission from a UK court to sue energy giant Shell on oil spills in the Niger Delta, which contaminated land and groundwater. As Reuters reports, senior judges have said Shell owed a common law duty of care.

Following the latest update from scientists at the World Health Organization, NPR asks the question: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by shipments of frozen food?

And the Guardian brings us a bird’s eye view of a Delhi agricultural protest camp.

