Lawyers demand end of ban on Isa from hearing PM cases – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Members of the Balochistan legal fraternity on Friday expressed concern over the February 11 Supreme Court order, which barred Judge Qazi Faez Isa from hearing any case against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said that no restriction should be placed on the constitutional rights of a superior court judge and demanded that the restriction be lifted immediately.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Senior Member Munir Kakar and Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) Deputy Chairman Qasim Ali Gajaizi and Executive Committee Chairman (BBC) in a statement regretted that such a directive be contrary to legal and constitutional principles, in particular when a bench of 10 Supreme Court judges had already overturned the presidential reference filed against Judge Isa, a reference which they claimed was based on malice.

On February 11, a bench of five Supreme Court judges headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued an order barring Judge Isa from hearing cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that he (Judge Isa) had already filed an application against the Prime Minister. Minister in a personal capacity against the proposed plan to distribute a development fund of Rs500 million each among the legislators of the PTI.

PBC and BBC leaders denounce SC order against principles

The Supreme Court order said that in order to uphold the principle of impartiality, Judge Isa should not hear cases involving the prime minister. A statement issued on behalf of the prime minister, however, described the information on development funds as inaccurate.

The order recalled how Judge Isa, during the hearing, recorded photocopies of certain documents he had received from an anonymous source via a WhatsApp message, copies of which were also given to other members. of the judiciary as well as to the Attorney General of Pakistan. (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan.

Although Judge Isa noted that he did not know whether the documents were genuine, the AGP had argued that since the authenticity of the documents was in doubt, the same might not be recorded, but in any event. cause, Judge Isa would become a plaintiff in the case. and as such, it would not be appropriate for the judge to hear the case.

The Chief Justice of SC therefore noted that, in these circumstances, it would not be appropriate for Justice Isa to hear the case.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order, former PBC Vice President Abid Saqi cited the 1989 Supreme Court judgment in which it was ruled that a set of judges from a constituted bench could not issue a directive to the other bench or to one of the judges on the bench not to hear a case.

While dealing with the issue of bias, former judge Abdul Kadir Shaikh, a member of the bench of the Supreme Court then composed of 12 judges, considered that one judge of one division bench could not order the other judge or judges of the judiciary not to hear on the grounds that he had a bias or an interest in the case or for that matter for any other reason whatsoever.

Even though it was a minority point of view, it still took precedence and, therefore, has a binding effect, he said, recalling that the judgment was titled Federation of Pakistan v Muhammad. Akram Sheikh.

The bench was composed of former Chief Justice Muhammad Haleem, Judges Aslam Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Afzal Zullah, Nasim Hasan Shah, Abdul Kadir Shaikh, Shafiur Rahman, Javid Iqbal, Ghulam Mujaddid, Saad Saood Jan Usman Ali Shah, Ali Hussain Qazilbash and Naimuddin.

Then, during the hearing of the petition for review, a question was raised in the context of a petition from the federal government indicating that some of the judges who decided a case in the first round of litigation would be declared judges in their own cause having a pecuniary interest.

But Judge Sheikh, while referring to the allegation of bias, held that it was for the judges concerned and not for other judges of the bench to decide with their sagacity and judicious wisdom whether or not they could participate in the procedure in question. .

Meanwhile, Munir Kakar said in the statement that after overturning the presidential reference against Judge Isa, there was no dispute between the government and the judge.

He said the SC order was reminiscent of the days of the 1990s, when a superior court bench used to issue orders against other pews, adding that the legal fraternity would never compromise on its efforts to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

They demanded that the brake placed on Judge Isa be removed immediately.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos