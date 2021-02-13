Mysterious metal monolith turns out to be a government ‘gimmick’





A metal monolith that was spotted in Sanliurfa province in southeastern Turkey by a farmer on Friday February 5th turned out to be an “advertising gimmick” just before a government event on Tuesday February 9th. The shiny metal block was found erected. near the UNESCO world heritage site named Gobekli Tepe. The structure appeared to be of megalithic origin, and had a message carved into the old script from Turkey that read: “Look at the sky, see the moon”. The three-meter-high metal tower took on an intricate structural form that appeared to resemble thousands of years after the archeology of the Stonehedge era in the 10th millennium BC. A mysterious monolith appears in the oldest temple in the world – Göbeklitepe (dating from the 11th to the 8th millennium BC) – in Turkey. Experts said the inscription on the slab was in the old Göktürk alphabet and meant “Look at the sky if you want to see the Moon”. pic.twitter.com/XqpHINBCqn – (@ceninvoncatlien) February 5, 2021 The mystery behind the monolith During the event, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a space program for the country. During the announcement, an image of the monolith was projected onto a screen. This was done when Erdogan presented Turkey’s space program at a televised event. According to AP reports, he said: “I now present to you Turkey’s 10-year vision, strategy and goals and say, ‘look at the sky, you will see the moon’. Read: Turkey: Mysterious 10ft tall monolith appears near World Heritage site The gendarmes were investigating the CCTV footage and inspecting vehicles to determine who had transported and installed the monolith, Turkish media said on Monday. Turkish police were deployed to guard the structure which mysteriously appeared in an open field. The owner of the field, Fuat Demirdil, was astonished by both his appearance and his disappearance, the state agency Anadolu reported. According to agency reports, he said he was unsure whether he was being placed on his land for marketing purposes or as an advertisement. He added that the residents could not solve the mystery of the metal block. Read: Greece expands Gulf allies to counter tension with ‘regional rival’ Turkey Other mysterious monoliths have appeared in the same way and some have disappeared in many countries in recent months. The unclaimed monolith first appeared in a Utah desert, then on a Romanian mountainside, followed by Corona Heights Park, San Francisco, and the rest of the world, in weird places. A metal monolith had also appeared outside a Pittsburgh candy store, which mysteriously vanished. The owner of the company then installed a replacement monolith in order to gain worldwide attention to support struggling small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve rebuilt another one,” the store wrote in an online post, adding, “We are honored by the overwhelmingly positive response to the hundreds of people who took to the Strip today to take a selfie and see our “monolith” ”. A similar structure has been spotted on Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight by beach goers. Read: Turkish health workers start receiving second anti-COVID-19 injection Also Read: United States Maintains Firm Position On Turkey Purchase Of Russian S-400 Missile System (Image credits: AP) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







