Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Arjun tanks to the nation on Sunday, the army will get 118





Arjun tanks will form two regiments in the armored corps of the Indian army New Delhi: In another boost for ‘Make in India’ in the defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Arjun Mark1A main battle tank to the nation on Sunday. At a high-level meeting, the Ministry of Defense recently authorized the induction of 118 Arjun Mark1A tanks into the Indian Army, which will cost around Rs 8,400 crore and add to the strength of the force in the land war. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the latest version of the Arjun tank to the nation on February 14 in Chennai at the Avadi tank production site,” Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) officials told the ANI. The tank was entirely designed and developed by the DRDO in close coordination with the Indian Army. The 118 tanks will join the fleet of the first batch of 124 Arjun tanks which have already been introduced into the army and are deployed in the Western Desert along the Pakistani front. The Arjun tanks will also form two regiments in the armored corps of the Indian army like the first 124 tanks. Officials said the military has reduced the number of tanks required to form a tank regiment and that is why the current order is six tanks less than the previous order for two regiments. The DRDO has been developing the Arjun Mark1A for some time now and the project has been accelerated by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the DRDO chief, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, to increase the level of indigenous weapons systems in the armed forces. The Arjun was designed by the DRDO Combat Vehicle Research and Development Center (CVRDE) and DRDO President Satheesh Reddy will hand over the first Arjun Mark1A to PM Modi. The tanks will be produced by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Avadi Heavy Vehicle Plant (HVF) and the first batch of five main battle tanks will be delivered to the military within two and a half years of signing. the Contract.

