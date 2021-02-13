Miracles impossible in five years: PM





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government did not have a magic wand to bring about the promised change in five years, adding that these limited constitutional terms were insufficient to plan large development projects.

Launching the nationwide spring tree planting campaign in Miyawalki Urban Forest at Jilani Park here, he said that in parliamentary democracy, elections are held every five years due to which large projects for development could not be planned.

He said that bringing about such a magical change in five years was not possible in any part of the world. He said that no country can secure a prosperous future by planning for five years, but long-term projects are needed for national development and prosperity. The Prime Minister ordered the rapid completion of the relief projects in the Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The overall national political situation, party issues and the strategy to win the senatorial elections were discussed. Buzdar said the dream of a new Pakistan is coming true under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Good times are knocking on our doors and Pakistan is heading for its destination.

The new Pakistan will charge forward, leaving the adversaries far behind as always. He said the former rulers spared no effort to harm Pakistan by ruining its economy.

Imran urged the entire nation to join the national campaign to plant spring trees for the future of their children.

The whole nation should be involved because it is about the future of our children. Everyone, including schoolchildren, university and college students, should be a part of it. Assign them specific areas for plant protection, the prime minister said at the spring tree planting launch ceremony.

Imran unveiled a plaque and planted a sapling to kick off the plantation as part of the government’s efforts to meet the goal of 10 billion trees during the five-year term.

The Prime Minister said that children’s participation in the 10 billion tree tsunami was essential as everything was being done to protect their future.

Presiding over a meeting here to review steps taken to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets in Punjab and reduce the price of wheat flour, Imran called for strict monitoring of the unfair difference between the prices of essential commodities. at the wholesale and retail level.

He said the top priority of officers, including relevant deputy commissioners and deputy commissioners, should be to ensure the elimination of unnecessary price increases through effective monitoring of market price fluctuations.

Minister of Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Ameen Aslam, Minister of Food of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Agriculture Sardar Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were present.

The Prime Minister led the formulation of a special plan to help economically marginalized segments of society so that government resources can be used effectively as a subsidy for public welfare.

He stressed the need to strengthen the wheat transportation system and flour prices through a comprehensive strategy to also save the masses from future hardship.

The Prime Minister was also informed of the recommendations for amendments to the Punjab Law on the Regulation of Agricultural Marketing in order to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets in the province, to eliminate unnecessary administrative approvals and facilitate the process for private sector market creation and monitoring. unfair price fluctuation in existing markets.

He was informed of the new implementation regime of the action plan to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets in the province.

The Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to review the progress made in providing universal health insurance in Punjab.

He said providing quality and affordable health facilities to the masses, especially the oppressed and welfare, was the top priority of the current government.

With the health and education sectors neglected in the past, the health system has become inefficient and has severely affected the poor in particular, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister of Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Ameen Aslam, Provincial Minister of Finance Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, the CM’s special assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were waiting.

