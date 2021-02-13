Boris Johnson warned to hold the brakes for another two months as UK struggles to end national Covid lockdown

BORIS Johnson has been warned not to rush too early to exit the nationwide Covid lockdown – a blow to families wishing to reunite for Easter.

The British have been on lockdown since the start of January, with the Prime Minister confirming he will expose the roadmap outside the strict rules later this month.

6 Boris Johnson is expected to sketch the roadmap out of lockdown later this month Credit: copyright: Reach PLC

Overnight, The Sun revealed that pubs and restaurants could serve outdoors in April if Covid cases continue to drop.

But with yesterday’s Covid cases hitting 4 million and the emergence of more infectious strains, advisers have warned against lifting the lockdown too quickly.

And official science advisers have said it won’t be until early May that the numbers can drop low enough to ease restrictions. Daily Mail reported.

A source from Whitehall said last night: “It has to be done with a lot of caution as we want this to be the final lockdown. The last thing we want is to get into new restrictions.”

It comes like …

A government source said the British hoped to sip pints in the spring sun “sooner or later”

Sports fans could also receive Covid tests with their tickets to prevent the bug from spreading

Number of Covid patients in hospital set to halve in just one month

South African variant of coronavirus found in Middlesborough, triggering urgent testing warning

A government source said it was “too early” to think about the possibility of Britons booking vacations.

The Prime Minister will present plans to lift police restrictions during the week of February 22.

It is understood that the hospitality was scheduled to reopen in May, with only takeout pints allowed in April.

But this has now been accelerated in a major boost to the damaged sector.

The reopening of the hotel industry is accelerated in a major boost for the struggling sector and thirsty Britons.

The UK is expected to meet its vaccine target today, with the 15 million most vulnerable Britons expected to be trapped before Monday.

6

6

6 Britain on track to hit 15million hit target by mid-February Credit: AFP or licensors

Boris Johnson praised the immunization program last night, saying: They are really gangbustering – turning off the lights.

And while it was previously assumed that the age brackets would be shifted for their return, the Prime Minister is now considering a big bang approach where all students return at the same time.

Further steps are being considered to keep a lid on Covid cases with reports emerging overnight that sports fans may also be receiving tests with their tickets so they can watch major events again, including the Euros and Wimbledon this summer.

Professor Neil Ferguson, government adviser and chief architect on the lockdown, also said he hopes it will be the last.

He told the political site Politico: Definitely by May we hope to be in a much more place like we were back last October.

“In something that looks like level 2. And maybe, if there are areas of very low impact at that point, we’ll move to type level 1 measures.

Scientists said yesterday that the official rate of R was between 0.7 and 0.9 for the first time since last July that it was below 1 nationwide.

Separate data revealed London could be as low as 0.44. About 35% of the people who live there have had Covid in the past, according to research from the University of Cambridge.

Covid deaths in the UK have also fallen by a quarter in a week. There were another 758 registered yesterday, up from 1,014 a week earlier.

6 Professor Neil Ferguson has said he hopes this lockdown will be the ‘last’ Credit: Reuters