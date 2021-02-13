After expressing concern, Canadian Prime Minister now congratulates India for dialogue with farmers protesting | India News





NEW DELHI: In what can be called a U-turn now, Canada praised the Indian government for holding several rounds of dialogue with restless farmers who are sitting at the borders of the nation’s capital protesting the laws agricultural.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made this known during his recent phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is interesting to note that Canada had previously expressed concerns about the unrest.

“You would have seen the readings from both sides on the farmers’ protest, Prime Minister Trudeau praised India’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue as befitting democracy. He also recognizes the responsibility of his government in the protection of Indian personnel and premises in Canada. MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters here.

Canada also provided security for Indian diplomatic and diplomatic missions.

India views the overseas protests as a larger international conspiracy and the manual labor of pro-Khalistan separatists who want to destabilize and defame India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Trudeau, while expressing his concern over the protests by farmers, said: “The situation is worrying and we are all very worried for family and friends. Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.

His comments sparked outrage in India, and New Delhi called Prime Minister Trudeau’s remarks “unwarranted.”

Responding to the question about the vaccine supply in Canada, the MEA spokesperson said, “The decision on these supplies will of course be calibrated according to national production and the requirements of the national immunization program, which is the largest vaccination campaign in the world ”.

Canada had asked India to authorize the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India, based in Pune.

