Ambitious agribusiness plan aims to increase rabi and kharif yields – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: The 2021 Agriculture Transformation Plan, shared on Friday by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) with Dawn, seeks to revolutionize the agricultural input regime to substantially increase the production of major rabi crops and kharif, with a 41 percent wheat yield growth, 40pc rice, 65pc cotton, 40pc corn, 22pc sugar, and other crops 30pc.

As part of the first generation interventions of the plan, which was submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week, reforms will be made in the seed sector, digitizing the subsidy mechanism, revolutionizing agricultural mechanization, improving the water efficiency, reorganizing extension services, simplifying farmers’ access to credit, expanding post-harvest storage and restructuring research institutions.

Explaining the plan, MNFSR secretary Ghufran Memon said the schedule for each intervention has been set; most of the time to be completed in December 2021. To begin with, the PBR register has been made operational, he added.

The second generation interventions aim to establish an agricultural innovation and development authority for horizontal expansion, value chain development, fruit and vegetable clusters, perishable products, crop zoning, land consolidation. land, organic farming, adaptation and self-discovery, submountain farming and international cooperation.

An important feature of the plan is the revival of the cotton harvest which continues to decline. An economic package for cotton is expected to be announced in the coming days. The government has decided to announce a subsidy of Rs 1,200 per acre on seeds to cover 4 million acres in the next kharif season.

A summary was sent to the Economic Coordination Committee to transfer the subsidy funds to provinces on the basis of cultivated area and disbursements to farmers according to their existing mechanisms. There will be 70% coverage for the whitefly threat.

Another major intervention will concern the seed sector, and the ministry will submit changes to the Rules of the Seed Trade Regulations 2016 to the Cabinet Committee responsible for dealing with legislative affairs by mid-March. At the same time, the PC-1 for the authenticity of seeds from consumers will be submitted to the Planning Commission by the end of April.

Changes to the 1987 seed registration rules will be made next month to facilitate the private sector. A fast-track varietal approval system for unavailable technologies will be introduced through changes to the Seed Trade Regulatory Rules, 2016, and this process will begin in April.

A Kissan card is being designed for the supply of seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and agricultural machinery and tools to farmers. In Punjab, the card mechanism will be notified on March 30 and by April 15 it will be issued to all registered farmers in the province.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

