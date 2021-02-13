Winners and losers of the political agreement with Libya

Dbeibah now has two main tasks: On the one hand, he will have to prepare and organize general legislative and presidential elections. On the other hand, he must unify the divided institutions of the country.

Dbeibah has three weeks to form his government before submitting it to the Tobruk-based parliament for approval. The Presidential Council, on the other hand, has fewer executive powers and Menfi will likely act as ceremonial head of state during the interim period which is expected to end, if all goes according to plan, with national elections scheduled for December 24. .

During the marathon session in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 5, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) voted 39 to 34 appoint Abdul Hamid Dbeibah , businessman turned politician, to become prime minister while appointing the little-known diplomat Mohamed Younis Menfi as head of the three-member Presidential Council, replacing the outgoing and dysfunctional nine-member council headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, who has been at the helm since 2015.

The credit for this positive development goes to Stephanie williams , acting United Nations envoy and head of his support mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Libya finally has a Prime Minister and a Presidential Council. Whether this will bring unity and peace to the divided and war-torn country is another question.

Since the start of the war in August 2014, Libya has had two competing governments: the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) recognized by the UN as the only legitimate government, and the Libyan government based in al- Bayda in the east, but not recognized by other countries. Therefore, all government institutions in Tripoli have their counterparts in al-Bayda, including the Central Bank, the National Audit Office, the military, the police and the ministries.

The conflict in Libya, which erupted after the late ruler Moammar Gaddafi’s government was overthrown in October 2011, with the help of NATO, was difficult to resolve thanks to foreign inferences and the bickering of domestic politicians.

However, since October 2020, UNSMIL has been carrying out progressively successful rounds of negotiations. It all started with the ceasefire across Libya which was signed on October 23 in Geneva by a military commission of 10 members, also representing the GNA and its rival, the Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Hifter.

Williams managed to capitalize on this breakthrough by pushing for political dialogue and creation of the LPDF in October, before launching negotiations in November.

If successful, the current executive setup is a win-win solution for Libya and its people after 10 years of perpetual war, chaos and division – but not everyone is happy.

Some local politicians, political parties and their foreign supporters see this development as a zero-sum game in which there are winners and losers.

That being said, the biggest winners and losers in Libya are not solemnly the locals, but go beyond the North African country.

Foreign losers include Turkey, a long-time staunch supporter of the GNA, supplying it with mercenary fighters, army trainers and weapons, and launching hundreds of drone strikes against ANL forces throughout. from 2019 until June 2020. At one point, the code name of the ANL was named “Decisive battleThe Offensive was a few kilometers from the center of Tripoli. But thanks to Turkish support, they were pushed back by the GNA.

Speaking to Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity for security reasons, an LPDF member said, “Turkey has always been a serious problem. According to him, if Ankara is not satisfied with the new executive configuration, it could have the GNA and its supporting militias withdrawn from the agreement, destroying it completely.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed in a phone call to new leaders on Feb. 7, Development, promising aid for a “democratic and peaceful” Libya.

According to the source, to allay Turkey’s concerns about the new executive, the roadmap – adopted by the 75 delegates of the LPDF – prohibits any modification of Libya’s external relations without naming any country. The roadmap Article 6, paragraph 10 says the “executive authority will not consider any new or previous agreement” that could harm Libya’s foreign relations – implicitly referring to Turkey since it is the only country that has signed a controversial long-term deal with the GNA .

On November 23, 2019, Ankara signed a maritime boundary demarcation agreement with the GNA despite objections from Egypt, France and the European Union, among others. In reaction to the deal, Greece went so far as to expel the GNA ambassador to Athens, Menfi, who is now the new head of the Presidential Council.

This particular agreement is vital for Turkey’s strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is crucial that Libya, a country with a long Mediterranean coastline, recognizes Turkey’s claims. Ankara would reject any new executive authority in Libya if it felt that such a new government could rescind its security memorandum and maritime agreements that had previously been signed with the GNA.

On the basis of its own calculations, Egypt, which supports the LNA, believes that the new government in Tripoli will not be as hostile as its predecessor was in Cairo. This conviction was underscored by Menfi’s visit to Benghazi on February 11 and his meeting with Hifter, Cairo’s ally.

Cairo recently contacted Tripoli. On December 28, 2020, an Egyptian consular and security delegation spoke with GNA officials aimed at normalizing relations and reopening the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli, which has been closed since 2014.

Indeed, some in Cairo – particularly senior foreign ministry officials who recently backed Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, alienating Hifter in the process – might feel lost since Saleh lost his candidacy. as President of the Presidential Council. However, Menfi seems reconciling towards Saleh and Hifter, also gaining sympathy from Cairo.

A former Egyptian diplomat in Libya who did not want to be identified told Al-Monitor: “Brand new leader [authority] in Libya will be hosted by Egypt. The two sides are better together than separate. The diplomat added: “Egypt, if not a winner … is certainly not a loser in the new Libya.”

But Russia, the United Arab Emirates and France, having aligned themselves with Hifter, are clear winners at the expense of Cairo. Hifter will become closer to Moscow and Abu Dhabi than to Cairo. But he won’t bypass it in any major moves he might consider. He will always need “Cairo’s support given its proximity to eastern Libya where it controls,” the Egyptian diplomat concluded.

Once the vote was over, Abdalla Othmane, a prominent member of the LPDF and a university professor, warned the new executive body against resorting to international legitimacy rather than national legitimacy.

Othmane refers to the fact that the 75-member forum was not elected but was chosen by MANUL and Williams, which makes it similar to the outgoing Presidential Council led by Sarraj, which never got the vote of confidence of Parliament as required by Libyan political agreement 2015. In fact, he only came to power with the approval of the United Nations Security Council shown by Resolution 2259, which recognized it (the Presidential Council) as the only legitimate government. But its political and legal legitimacy in Libya was and still is in question.

As for the national losers, there are a few. But they hardly represent serious obstacles. The array of militias in western Libya in general, and Tripoli in particular, have generally welcomed the new executive body, not necessarily out of love, but simply because their No.1 enemy, the Home Secretary outgoing Fathi Bashaga, lost his candidacy for prime minister. . They are also not hostile to Menfi, who has no trace of anti-militia.

Originally from eastern Libya, Menfi is considered in Tripoli as a loyalist of the GNA and as a “friend of the militias”, according to Aboubaker Agnona, who is closely associated with the Tripoli Brigade, one of the main militias in Tripoli. . Unlike the outgoing Bashaga, Menfi has never been openly hostile to armed groups in the capital and has never officially supported the ANL, seen primarily as an enemy of armed groups in western Libya.

The biggest winner so far could be the well-rooted Libyan Muslim Brotherhood in western Libya, particularly in Misrata, Dbeibah’s hometown.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the most sophisticated and the smartest political organization in the country, with a special talent for negotiation. Realizing that they risked losing the final phase of the elections in Geneva, they withdrew their main candidate, President of the High Council of State Khaled al-Mishri. In doing so, they remained kind to everyone else. This will help them seek influence in forming a new government, especially with Dbeibah from Misrata, the Brotherhood’s stronghold in Libya. In addition, different local actors would now view the Muslim Brotherhood as “nice guys trying to help Libya,” Agnona said.

Unless foreign powers and their national proxies view the LPDF outcome as a win-win situation, little is expected of the new interim executive authority, under pressure even before taking office, at the election deadline of the 24th. December.