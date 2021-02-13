Proof Myanmar uses live ammunition against protestersExBulletin





toggle legend AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images Updated at 12:05 p.m. ET Amid “growing reports and photographic evidence” that live ammunition is being used against anti-junta protesters in Myanmar, a United Nations human rights investigator calls on the Security Council to consider sanctions against the coup plotters in the country. Thomas Andrews’ remarks at a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva come a day after the United States imposed its own sanctions on the generals who overthrew Aung San Suu’s government Kyi on February 1. Andrews, a special rapporteur for Myanmar, also known as Burma, said that under similar circumstances in the past, the Security Council had “imposed sanctions, arms embargoes and travel bans” and called for “legal action in the International Criminal Court or ad hoc tribunals.” “All of these options should be on the table,” he said, adding that “more and more reports and photographic evidence” indicated the use of live ammunition against protesters. A letter signed by some 300 parliamentarians elected in Myanmar and read at the Geneva forum urged the UN to investigate “gross human rights violations” committed by the military since the coup, and declared that the new authoritarian regime had “imposed restrictions on the liberty of persons. of the floor by preparing a bill on telecommunications to control access to the Internet and mobile services. “ The 47-member body then passed a resolution presented by Britain and the European Union calling for the release of Suu Kyi and an end to violence against protesters. But the approval, by unanimous consent and without a vote, was rejected by both Russia and China, whose representatives then “disassociated themselves” from the consensus. The two countries have close ties with Myanmar. “What happened in Myanmar is mainly the internal affairs of Myanmar,” said Chinese representative Chen Xu. Resistance from Moscow and Beijing has clouded the outlook for UN sanctions to mirror those imposed by the Biden administration this week, as both countries veto the Security Council. President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Myanmar during a two-hour phone call Wednesday, according to the White House. The UK has said it is considering its own sanctions and EU lawmakers have also called for action. Nada al-Nashif, the UN deputy high commissioner for human rights, called the arrest of Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint and hundreds of others by the country’s coup leaders “motivated politically”. In one letter At the council, Al-Nashif said his office had followed “more than 350 political and state leaders, activists and members of civil society, including journalists, monks and students, who have been taken into custody.” “Many face criminal charges on questionable grounds. Most have not received any form of due process and have not been allowed legal representation, family visits or communications, ”she said. Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest in the hands of previous military governments, was arrested in the wake of this month’s coup for illegally importing walkie-talkies. Meanwhile, in Myanmar on Friday, hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters turned out to challenge the junta. Some Suu Kyi supporters clashed with the security forces, Reuters reports. At least three people were injured in the south-eastern town of Mawlamyine when police opened fire with rubber bullets, a Myanmar Red Cross official told the Myanmar Red Cross agency. hurry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos