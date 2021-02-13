PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, TN CM condones death in fireworks factory explosion





Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu February 12 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the loss of lives in the explosion of a fireworks factory in the district of Virudhunagar and graciously announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. “The fire in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar is sad. In this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to help those affected, ”the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. As a courtesy of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved by PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to fire in Virudhunagar. Rs. 50,000 will be handed over to seriously injured people, Modi said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, expressed his sincere condolences to the victims of the fire at the firecracker factory in Virudhunagar. Her heart is torn to think of those who are still trapped inside. I call on the state government to immediately provide relief, support and relief, he said. Expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the explosion of the fireworks factory, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs a lakh each to seriously injured people from the General Relief Fund of the Chief Minister. I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 36 people were injured in this explosion, he said in a statement. Mr Palaniswami said he had asked the district administration and hospital authorities to provide the best care for the injured. He also ordered a proper investigation into the accident and legal action. Relevant district collectors should inspect fireworks factories from time to time to ensure the safety of workers, he added. The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast. “I am shocked and distressed to learn of the fire accident in the cracker unit. I join the people of Tamil Nadu in praying for the speedy and full recovery of the injured admitted to hospitals, a statement from Raj Bhavan said. DMK Chairman and Opposition Leader MKStalin also expressed shock and sorrow at the tragedy. UNI GSM-GV 1810

