Differences between the BAP and the PTI in relation to the allocation of tickets for the Senate – Journal





QUETTA: Differences have emerged within the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over the allocation of party tickets to candidates for the upcoming senatorial elections.

The PTI leadership in Islamabad granted a ticket to Abdul Qadir, a business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry, for contesting the election to a general seat in Balochistan.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a member of the PTI parliamentary council, confirmed the appointment in a tweet. The PTI awarded Abdul Qadir a party ticket for the Balochistan Senate election, he said.

The provincial leadership of the PTI expressed reservations about the decision taken by the party without consulting parliamentary leaders and party MPAs in Balochistan.

PTI sources said that the party’s House leader in the Assembly of Balochistan, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, and other leaders were not consulted when awarding a party ticket to Mr. Qadir by the central parliamentary council, headed by Imran Khan.

Balochistan PTI spokesperson Asif Tareen said the provincial parliamentary council and leadership did not recommend Abdul Qadir’s name because he did not belong to the PTI.

Provincial party leaders and zone leaders have expressed reservations over the allocation of tickets to the senatorial elections, he told Dawn.

On the other hand, the ruling BAP has yet to announce consensus candidates for the senatorial elections. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who was in Cholistan for attending a jeep rally, rushed to Quetta on Friday after reports of differences within the party over the allocation of Senate tickets, some MPAs having announced that they would not support the candidates. who were brought in from outside Balochistan.

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani arrived in Quetta on Friday for helping the ruling BAP choose candidates from Balochistan by consensus.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

