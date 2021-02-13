Jokowi asks citizens to actively criticize, Din Syamsuddin speaks …

In response to this, a Muslim scholar, Din Syamsuddin, was of the opinion that if the words were sincere, Jokowi would reflect an attitude of political sense. However, if only out of courtesy, Din thinks Jokowi is making a picture. Also read: ITE Scams Critics Rubber Article, Observers: Government Do not Double Standards
“It is interesting to note the statement of President Joko Widodo who called on the people to criticize him. If the statement is sincere, it reflects a laudable attitude of sense of state. If it is gossip, it is an image, a simplicity and a lie that needs to be criticized, “Din told MNC Portal, Saturday (4). 2/13/2021).
If the head of state wants citizens to criticize, then he must prove it by releasing critical activists who are now being held and tried. But if not, Din said Jokowi’s words should be ignored.
“The proof is if President Joko Widodo wants to free critical activists who are now being held and tried, and other critics will not be arrested? If not, then just ignore those words like sleeping flowers in a daylight dream,” explained the former president of PP Muhammadiyah.
Confirmed separately, LBH Pers director Ade Wahyudin praised Jokowi’s statement asking the public to be more active in criticism. However, according to him, this must be accompanied by a review of the ITE law, in particular the rubber articles which are often used as a tool to silence freedom of expression. Also Read: Jokowi Calls for Criticism, LBH Press Calls to Remove Rubber Article from ITE Law
We welcome the Chairman’s statement on this matter. But statements alone are not enough. “It is taking concrete steps, such as abolishing articles which are often used as tools to strengthen freedom of expression,” Ade said.
In addition to reviewing the rule of law, Jokowi was also asked to assess the performance of the national police, which often dealt with legal cases related to freedom of expression. The president must assess the work of the national police in terms of the number of free speech cases that are dealt with by law, Ade said.
Previously, President Jokowi called on citizens not to hesitate to criticize or make contributions to the government, especially to improve public services in Indonesia.
All parties must be part of the process to achieve better public services, the public must be more active in conveying criticism of contribution or potential maladministration, ”he said during the virtual launch of the 2020 annual report of the Mediator, Monday February 8, 2021.
However, Jokowi’s statement drew a response from netizens. They fear that when they criticize the government later, they will be charged with the ITE law. Also read: JK: How to criticize the government without calling the police
Jokowi’s task .. To ask for sharp, scathing criticism. Buzzerp task .. Provocation to be offended by PSI duty .. Make a police report I have the ITE law .. Go to jail .. I’m sorry .., tweeted an internet user account name @ ekowboy2.
(some blood)