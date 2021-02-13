Chinese investment deal seen as a test of EU cohesion | Voice of America

WASHINGTON – An investment deal concluded in principle between the European Union and China at the end of last year is the subject of criticism both inside and outside the EU. Analysts point to the deal’s expected approval as proof of Beijing’s bizarre ability to assess the power play within the EU.

If you look at China’s policy, as far as we can tell, over the last decade, towards Europe, it’s basically about dividing Europe into different sections Central and Eastern Europe. . [as one bloc], Germany and France and Great Britain when Great Britain was still part of the EU [as another bloc], very focused on the national economic interest of these countries. You know, it worked, Didi Kirsten Tatlow said in a phone interview. Tatlow is Senior Research Fellow in the Asia Program at the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

Tatlow cited China’s handling of its relations with Germany as an example.



FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2018.

They have focused on Germany for a long time, she said. I don’t think China has bottomless pockets, I think it’s very, very good at playing its cards.

Beijing, she said, not only opened its doors to the automobile and all kinds of other German automakers, but also gave Berlin unusual political access. Recall that Germany is the country in Europe that has had these so-called cabinet meetings with China for years, adding that attending the meetings is considered a high-level honor by some.

In addition to successfully cultivating ties with great powers such as Germany and France, Tatlow said, Beijing has used every tool at its disposal, including market access, to attract other countries to its orbit. As an example, she cited China’s decision to sign a deal with Slovakia on meat exports shortly before a summit in Beijing with 17 Central and Eastern European countries this week.

Despite this, unease about getting too close to Beijing has fermented among EU member states, according to Tatlow and others. Whether this will lead any of the 27 member states to veto the investment deal with Beijing remains to be seen.

“In theory, it only takes one country to veto the deal,” said Jakub Janda, director of the Prague-based European Value Center for Security Policy.

But, he said in a telephone interview, small and medium-sized EU countries may be reluctant to use this power because they need the support of Germany and France for other interests. fundamentals, such as EU agricultural subsidies for Poland, or support from Germany. Baltic States in their relations with Russia.

Janda regrets that the EU, led by Germany, has not used the negotiations on the investment agreement to advance its democratic values ​​and support for human rights, especially since Beijing’s strong desire for a deal has given weight to the EU.

EU insists other mechanisms are in place to discuss human rights, but Janda believes Beijing will only take political concerns seriously if they are related to trade in an area that matters to them .

If you only raise the issue of human rights through the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue and tell China what you are doing in [Xinjiang] is the genocide of the Uyghur people, the answer you will get is: no, no. And this is it.

Speaking to an international audience gathered at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, defended the investment deal.



FILE – European Council President Charles Michel is seen on screen as he speaks with EU leaders during a video conference at the EU summit, amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), in the European Council building in Brussels, November 19, 2020.

The relationship with China is an important issue in Europe, he said, suggesting that through dialogue, the EU could help put pressure on the Chinese government on human rights issues. He also credited the investment agreement with removing certain barriers for EU companies doing business in China, including requirements for joint ventures.

Yet the support of EU leaders for the investment deal has been criticized in civil society. The proposed pact further strengthens Europe’s strategic dependence on China and runs counter to Europe’s core values, says one widely distributed open letter signed by academics, human rights activists and former politicians.

Citing the Chinese leadership’s insistence on the centrality of the Chinese Communist Party in all aspects of China’s economic and social life, the signatories wrote that the agreement and the hopes attached to it are the product of an era. Gone where there were more legitimate hopes of Chinese liberalization. inside.