A new Pakistani dream comes true: Buzdar





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the dream of a new and prosperous Pakistan is turning into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the country moves fast.

In a statement released here on Friday, he said political opponents would be left behind as their plots were foiled. The former rulers devastated the country and wreaked havoc on the economy.

The chief minister regretted that institutions had been weakened in the past for self-interest, while national interests and public needs were neglected in policy formulation.

Every child was in debt today because of the bad policies of previous governments as nothing was being done for the welfare of needy layers, he said and added that the government had to make tough decisions to correct the problems. institutional gaps.

He said he was optimistic that decisions would be made in the broader interest of the country and to meet the needs of the public. The chief minister said the needs and requirements of each district had been identified and a separate development program was being drawn up for each city in consultation with relevant parliamentarians.

He reaffirmed that every citizen would benefit from free medical services in the province as part of universal health coverage by December 2021. This was the flagship initiative as the PTI government is committed to serving every citizen. , he continued.

At the same time, the CM added that an agreement had been signed with NESPAK for a feasible study of dams in 13 hilly areas to store water from the torrents of the hills in the tribal areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The government has provided 1.25 billion rupees for this purpose, he added. Giving details, he said four intermediate dams would be built in the Koh-e-Sulaiman area to irrigate more than 2 lakh acre of land.

The pilot project would be launched in June, as water reservoirs would be built in Hathi Morr, Jalebi Morr, Khar Munroe and Thalang regions in the first phase, he added.

The CM said the shelter and alms network was set up to make life easier for people, while the scope of alms was being extended to remote areas as the impecunious stratum deserved special attention from the community. society. The PTI government was a strong supporter of disenfranchised segments and responsibility for the well-being of the homeless would be taken, the chief minister concluded.

