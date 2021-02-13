Turkish justice minister backs inclusive constitution





ANKARA Turkey’s justice minister said on Friday he wanted to create an inclusive constitution as the country began discussions on a new set of laws. “Our first duty is to draft a Constitution in which each part [society] would say ‘this is my Constitution’, ”Abdulhamit Gul said in an interview with TRT Haber, the Turkish public news channel. Gul’s remarks came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month that “it may be time for Turkey to discuss a new constitution again.” Noting that Erdogan announced a judicial reform strategy document in May 2019, Gul said the document outlines what should be done in the area of ​​justice and law until 2023. Stressing that one of the objectives of the judicial reform strategy document is the preparation of a human rights action plan, Gul said: “We have been working on this action plan for about a year and half, it is part of the judicial reform. “ Following the announcement of the judicial reform, the Turkish parliament adopted three judicial packages including regulations that allow a maximum period of detention, he said. According to Gul, around 50% of the document has been implemented, and those who haven’t will continue with the judicial package. Last Wednesday, the Turkish president urged political parties to participate in the development of a new constitution. “We want all political parties to participate in this process. We will make a sincere effort in this direction,” Erdogan told his party’s parliamentary group in Ankara. Turkey should draft a constitution that will meet the needs of the next century, he said. “Let us prepare our proposals on the new Constitution this year and start the discussions. Let us share them with our nation with a visionary perspective, goodwill and a constructive approach, without leaving anyone or any segment behind,” he said. . Ramazan Can, a lawmaker from central Kirikkale province, told Anadolu Agency on Friday that Turkey’s new constitution will make fundamental rights and freedoms the rule of law and democracy its priorities. “We will present a draft Constitution in which all parts of our society will be represented, and which will give priority to fundamental rights and freedoms, the rule of law and democracy,” he added. Turkey’s current constitution is a coup-era artifact, drafted by an advisory council selected by generals who carried out the September 12, 1980 coup, Can said. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







