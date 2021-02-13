Fox Newss’s dance with Donald Trump ends in legal danger





Any hope among officials in the Biden administration that Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial would not consume the nation was dashed this week.

A year after Trump’s acquittal in his first impeachment trial, the appetite for Trump’s content remains strong. Early television ratings showed millions of Americans tuned in on the day the trial opened, surpassing the 11 million who watched on the first day of the trial last year.

In addition to cable news channels CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, traditional channels such as CBS and ABC have also cleared their schedules to provide live coverage. The notable exception was Fox. While Fox News covered most of the debate, although it paused on Wednesday, just as Democrats featured new footage of the Capitol riots, its regular channel was broadcasting the Dr Oz program.

The end of the Trump presidency presented a conundrum for Fox News, owned by Rupert Murdoch.

The network was founded 25 years ago under the editorial direction of Roger Ailes, the disgraced television mogul whose genius was to identify an opening for right-wing pundits in the emerging world of cable news.

Ailes realized that Fox News didn’t have to appeal to as many Americans as possible; you just had to appeal to the half of the country that didn’t agree with everything they heard on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, as he once said.

Although Fox News flourished during Obama’s presidency as millions of conservative Americans sought to validate their Republican worldview, Trump’s arrival was a gift.

With his polarizing views and ability to arouse grievances, Trump was a natural fit for Fox. Early in the presidency, Murdoch cast his spell with the president, serving a daily regime of pro-Trump news, but mostly opinion.

Morning correction

In his four years in office, the Fox and Friends breakfast TV show was Trump’s morning fix. The president gave Fox more interviews than any other network, while a revolving door relationship evolved that saw Trump administration officials hired by Fox and vice versa. Friendships with hosts such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham were legendary.

Relations deteriorated around the election. The Fox’s decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden before any other network returned Trump, who called Murdoch directly. The truth is, the crafty Australian had already accepted that Trump was going to lose.

Ratings numbers show the network is struggling to adjust to a post-Trump reality. In January, it fell behind CNN and MSNBC for the first time in 20 years. Fox also faces a threat from the right, as pro-Trump viewers turn to niche networks such as Newsmax and One America News Network, though both channels are minnows in the news landscape by cable.

More troubling for Fox is a series of chases.

This month, software company Smartmatic sued Fox for $ 2.7 billion over false on-air statements about the voting machines used in the November election. Several Fox News presenters as well as contributors such as Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell aired conspiracy theories on Smartmatic and a rival voting system, Dominion, to argue that the election had been rigged.

In fact, Smartmatic provided electoral technology in a single Los Angeles county for the 2020 election. Among the theories that populate the right-wing media is that Hugo Chvez, the late former president of Venezuela, was involved in Smartmatic technology which made it possible to modify the votes. The link? Smartmatics founder Antonio Mugica was born in Venezuela.

You are fired

As a sign of the legal danger Fox could face, the network last week fired Lou Dobbs, one of its most prominent presenters on its Business channel, who has been named in the lawsuit. Likewise, a Newsmax presenter interrupted Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow and Trump ally, live when he started talking about voter fraud last week.

The results of the elections in each state have been certified. Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported this view, the presenter said, reading a prepared statement.

Whether the Smartmatic combination succeeds remains to be seen. Hopefully this might help stop the spread of disinformation, but defamation laws are less restrictive in the United States, where the right to free speech remains sacrosanct.

In his motion to reject, Fox’s attorneys said the lawsuit strikes at the heart of the news media’s first amendment mission to educate on matters of public interest. Whether the courts agree can have a profound impact on how news is reported in the future.

