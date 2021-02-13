Moon not seen, Rajab starts tomorrow – Diary





ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Ruet-i-Hilal committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, announced on Friday that Rajab’s moon had not been sighted and that the month will begin on Sunday (tomorrow).

The chairman of the committee made the announcement after a meeting held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Members of the committee, including Pir Mohammad Mumtaz Ahmad, Maulana Mohammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Haroon Al-Rasheed, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique and Allama Sajjad Naqvi attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the committee chairman said unity is needed in Pakistan and the plots must be foiled together.

Later, addressing Dawn, he said interfaith harmony was the need of the hour and praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to tackle Islamophobia internationally.

Maulana Azad, who is also the khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, said the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee was a unifying platform for followers of different schools of thought, but the platform caused divisions among the clerics and religious scholars in the past.

I plan to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have a meeting with Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Maulana Azad said.

He said Ruet-i-Hial committees would be created at the tehsil level to help streamline and organize moon watching.

Since we believe in science and scientific developments, the committee will also seek help from technical experts in moon observation, Maulana Azad said.

Previously, Maulana Azad met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his office and discussed interfaith harmony, challenges facing Islam, and peace and unity in the country.

He said the Foreign Ministry had presented the Pakistan case as a standard bearer of peaceful coherence between the various communities.

He told the Foreign Minister: You and Prime Minister Imran Khan have succeeded in highlighting the counter-Islamophobia discourse in key international forums including the UN.

Maulana Azad said that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs raised the voice of the oppressed people of India-occupied Kashmir in all relevant international forums.

India will not be able to take away the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir. Amy Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Pakistani armed forces thwarted Indian conspiracies and bolstered the Pakistani defense, he said.

Maulana Azad also assured the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of religious segments, that no foreign program would be allowed to succeed against Islam in the country.

Islam is a religion of peace that talks about uniting people, he said, adding that Pakistan needs to strengthen sectarian and interfaith harmony as it is the need for time.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos