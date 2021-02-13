Mike Pompeo urges Biden to ‘face China head-on’ like Trump administration





The Biden administration must face China “head-on” in the same way the previous administration did, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. “For 50 years the United States allowed the Chinese Communist Party to trample all over us, destroyed millions of jobs here, stole intellectual property. They infiltrated our research institutes. This was all, frankly, under the Republican and Democratic presidents, “Pompeo told” The Faulkner Focus. “ The former secretary of state said President Biden promising to protect Americans from China “only matters as long as the administration is prepared to back him.” “When they spied on us from a Houston consulate, we shut it down. When they engaged in unfair trade practices, we imposed tariffs on them. Everywhere in our livelihood, our administration has accepted it. This is what they need. to do, ”Pompeo said. BIDEN FILES A “ PRESCRIPTION ” FOR AMERICAN-CHINA RELATIONS IN FIRST CALL WITH XI JINPING SINCE TAKING OFFICE Pompeo’s comments came after Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since taking office on Wednesday, highlighting the “core concerns” of his administrations over the practices, aggressive activities and abuses of China, “signaling a” clear and consistent endorsement of US values, “while discussing areas where the administration believes it might be in the US national interest to work with Beijing, senior officials said. administration officials. In a statement Wednesday night, the White House said Biden “shared his greetings and best wishes with the Chinese people on the Lunar New Year.” “President Biden has affirmed his priorities of protecting the security, prosperity, health and way of life of the American peoples and the preservation of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said the White House. President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unjust economic practices, the repression in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the increasingly assertive actions in the region, including towards Taiwan. ” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Pompeo stressed the importance of the Biden administration in dealing with the threat from China. During his tenure with the Trump administration, he recalled instances of China working to undermine the United States. “Harris, I spent two and a half years here in the United States talking to the governors there, working at the state level. I went to the Wisconsin legislature, they are trying to influence the legislatures of our states. We saw what happened with Eric Swalwell in California. “This is a total attack on the United States,” Pompeo said. Pompeo concluded that the biggest threat to the United States is the Chinese Communist Party, adding that the Biden administration must face it “head on” in the same way Trump did. Fox News’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

