MEA responds to Canadian government remarks, says Trudeau praised India for engaging with protesting farmers





A day after the statement by the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeauhe told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi about the “ recent protests ”, an apparent reference to the ongoing farmer unrest, the Department of External Affairs (MEA) said Trudeau praised the central government’s way of trying to resolve the standoff with protesting farmers through a “Dialogue befitting democracy”. On the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Trudeau praised the Indian government’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue that suits democracy, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement. “Trudeau also recognized his government’s responsibility to ensure the protection of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada. On Thursday, Trudeau said he had a good discussion with Prime Minister Modi on many important issues, including the two nations’ commitment to democratic principles, the recent protests and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue, a Canadian government statement said. I had a good chat with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on many important issues, and we agreed to keep in touch, Trudeau tweeted. Leaders discussed Canada’s and India’s commitment to democratic principles, recent protests and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue, the office of Canadian prime ministers said in a statement. . However, the reference to recent protests was not part of the Indian governments reading the telephone conversation took place Wednesday between Prime Minister Modi and Trudeau. Explain A look at Sikh voters Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a large and influential Sikh diaspora as his political constituency. His comments on the farmers’ protests in December flow from this. His reiteration of this, regarding the phone call he had with Modi, is aimed at strengthening the constituency. In his Wednesday tweet about the conversation, Modi said: was happy to get a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. He assured her that India would do its best to facilitate the supply of the COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue working together on other important issues such as climate change and the global economic recovery. In December, Trudeau statement on farmer protests led New Delhi to summon Canadian envoy and warning that such actions could have a very damaging impact on bilateral relations. He also criticized ill-informed comments about the internal affairs of a democratic country.

