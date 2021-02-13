After the visceral presentation of the Democrats, the Trump team on stage





By ERIC TUCKER, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers accused Democrats of waging a campaign of ‘hate’ against the former president as they swiftly defended his actions and fiery words before the insurgency January 6 at the United States Capitol, rushing the Senate to a final vote in its landmark trial.

The defense team vigorously denied on Friday that Trump had incited the deadly riot and said he was encouraging his supporters to “fight like hell” when a rally that preceded it was a political speech by routine. They played a montage of out of context clips showing Democrats, some of them now jurors, also telling supporters to “fight,” in an effort to draw a parallel to Trump’s overheated rhetoric.

“This is ordinary political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable from the language used by people of all political backgrounds for hundreds of years,” Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”

But the presentation blurred the difference between general encouragement to fight for causes and Trump’s fight against officially accepted national election results. The defeated president was telling his supporters to fight after each state verified their results, after the Electoral College confirmed them, and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies were thrown out in court.

The case is accelerating towards a vote and possibly an acquittal, possibly as early as Saturday, with the Senate equally divided between Democrats and Republicans and a two-thirds majority required for the conviction. Trump’s lawyers gave an abbreviated presentation that used less than three of the 16 hours allotted.

Their swift pivot to the Democrats’ own words deflected from the central issue of the trial – whether Trump instigated the assault on Capitol Hill – and instead aimed to put Trump’s impeachment officials and adversaries on the defensive. . His lawyers argued he was just telling his rallying crowd to support the main challenges against his opponents and push for sweeping electoral reform.

After a two-day effort by Democrats to synchronize Trump’s words with the violence that followed, including through raw and emotional video footage, defense attorneys suggested Democrats generally engaged in the same rhetoric than Trump.

But in trying to figure out that equivalence, advocates have played down Trump’s months-long efforts to undermine the election results and his urge to do the same. Democrats say this long campaign, rooted in a “big lie,” laid the foundation for the crowd that gathered outside Capitol Hill and burst inside. Five people died.

As defense attorneys rehearsed their own videos over and over on Friday, some Democrats laughed and whispered to each other as many of their faces flashed across the screen. Some have passed notes. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut raised his hands, seemingly amused, when his face appeared. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar rolled her eyes. Most Republicans watched carefully.

During a break, some joked about the videos and others said they were a distraction or a “false equivalence” to Trump’s behavior.

“Well, we’ve heard the word ‘fight’ a lot,” said Maine Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said he felt the lawyers were “setting up front men and then slaughtering them rather than dealing with the facts.

“We didn’t ask them to fight like hell to overthrow an election,” Blumenthal said.

After arguments were completed, the senators posed more than 20 questions of the lawyers, read by a clerk after submission in writing, including several of the Republicans who are being watched closely for how they will vote.

GOP Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana asked about Trump’s tweet criticizing Pence moments after being informed by another senator that the vice president had just been evacuated. Van der Veen replied that “at no time” was the President informed of any danger. Cassidy later told reporters that wasn’t a very good answer.

Trump supporters have told senators that Trump has every right to challenge the 2020 election results and that in doing so, it does not amount to inciting violence. They sought to turn the tide on prosecutors by comparing Democrats’ questioning of the legitimacy of Trump’s 2016 victory to his challenge of his electoral loss.

The defense team did not dispute the horror of the violence, painstakingly reconstructed by impeachment officials earlier in the week, but said it was carried out by people who had “hijacked” what was supposed to be a peaceful event and had planned violence before Trump. talked.

“You can’t instigate what was already going to happen,” van der Veen said.

Acknowledging the reality of January Day is meant to soften the visceral impact of the House Democrats’ case and pivot to what Trump supporters see as the central – and most winnable – question of the trial: whether Trump actually pushed to riot. The argument is likely to appeal to Republican senators who want to be seen as condemning violence but without condemning the president.

Anticipating defense efforts to decouple Trump’s rhetoric from the actions of the rioters, impeachment officials spent days trying to merge them through a recreation of never-before-seen video footage alongside clips from the months the president urged his supporters to overturn the election results.

On Thursday, they described in stark and personal terms the terror they faced that day in January – part in the very Senate chamber where senators now sit as jurors. They used security video of rioters threateningly looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, entering the building and engaging in bloody hand-to-hand combat with police .

Although defense attorneys have sought to encapsulate the case into one Trump speech, Democrats posted the many public and explicit instructions he gave to his supporters long before the White House rally that sparked the murderous attack on Capitol Hill as Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. And they used the January 6 rioters’ own videos and words to try to hold Trump accountable. “We have been invited here,” said an invader from the Capitol. “Trump sent us,” said another. “He will be happy. We are fighting for Trump. “

Prosecutors’ goal was to portray Trump not as a bystander but rather as a “chief instigator” who spread election lies and then encourage supporters to come and challenge the results in Washington.

Democrats are also calling for a ban on future federal office.

Trump’s lawyers say this goal only underscores the “hatred” Democrats feel for Trump. Throughout the trial, they showed clips of Democrats questioning the legitimacy of his presidency and suggesting as early as 2017 that he should be removed from office.

“Hate is at the heart of the failed attempts by house managers to blame Donald Trump for the rioters’ criminal acts – based on double hearsay statements from fringe right-wing groups, based on no real evidence other than rank speculation, ”van der Dit Veen.

Trump’s lawyers noted that in the same Jan. 6 speech, he encouraged the crowd to behave “peacefully,” and they contend that his remarks – and his general distrust of election results – are all protected by the first amendment. Democrats vigorously resist this claim, saying his words were not political speech but rather amounted to a direct incitement to violence.

