Jokowi asks citizens to actively criticize, this is Din Syamsuddin’s response: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ask citizens to be more active in criticizing or giving their opinion to the government. But on the other hand, the public is concerned that the ITE law is entangled when it comes to criticizing on social media. In response to this, Muslim scholars, Din Syamsuddin argued, if the remark is sincere, then Jokowi reflects an attitude of political sense. However, if only out of courtesy, Din thinks Jokowi is making a picture. READ ALSO: Incident of February 13: Mount Kelud bursts violently “It is interesting to watch the statement by President Joko Widodo who called on the people to criticize him. If the declaration is sincere, it reflects a laudable attitude of political sense. In case of gossip, it’s an image, a simplicity and a lie that needs to be criticized, ”Din told MNC Portal, Saturday (7) 2/13/2021). If the head of state wants citizens to criticize, then he must prove it by releasing critical activists who are now being held and tried. But if not, Din said Jokowi’s words should be ignored. “The proof is if President Joko Widodo wants to free critical activists who are now being held and tried, and other critics will not be arrested? If not, then just ignore those words like sleeping flowers in a daylight dream,” explained the former president of PP Muhammadiyah. Confirmed separately, LBH Pers director Ade Wahyudin praised Jokowi’s statement asking the public to be more active in criticism. However, according to him, this must be accompanied by a review of the ITE law, in particular the rubber articles which are often used as a tool to silence freedom of expression. READ ALSO: Fadjroel Rachman claims to be attacked by Buzzer early in the morning, netizens: be patient, Om We welcome the Chairman’s statement on this matter. But statements alone are not enough. “It is taking concrete steps, such as abolishing articles which are often used as tools to silence freedom of expression,” Ade said. In addition to reviewing the rule of law, Jokowi was also asked to assess the performance of the national police, which often dealt with legal cases related to freedom of expression. The president must assess the work of the national police in terms of the number of free speech cases that are dealt with by law, Ade said. Previously, President Joko Widodo called on citizens not to hesitate to criticize or make their contribution to the government, especially to improve public services in Indonesia. All parties must be part of the process to achieve better public services, the public must be more active in conveying criticism of contribution or potential maladministration, ”he said during the virtual launch of the 2020 annual report of the Mediator, Monday February 8, 2021. However, Jokowi’s statement drew a response from netizens. They fear that when they criticize the government later, they will be charged with the ITE law. Jokowi’s task .. To ask for sharp, scathing criticism. Buzzerp task .. Provocation to be offended by PSI duty .. Make a police report I have the ITE law .. Go to jail .. I’m sorry .., tweeted an internet user account name @ ekowboy2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos