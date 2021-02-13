Jokowi asks citizens to actively criticize, this is Din Syamsuddin’s response: National Okezone

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ask citizens to be more active in criticizing or giving their opinion to the government. But on the other hand, the public is concerned that the ITE law is entangled when it comes to criticizing on social media.
In response to this, Muslim scholars, Din Syamsuddin argued, if the remark is sincere, then Jokowi reflects an attitude of political sense. However, if only out of courtesy, Din thinks Jokowi is making a picture.
“It is interesting to watch the statement by President Joko Widodo who called on the people to criticize him. If the declaration is sincere, it reflects a laudable attitude of political sense. In case of gossip, it’s an image, a simplicity and a lie that needs to be criticized, ”Din told MNC Portal, Saturday (7) 2/13/2021).
If the head of state wants citizens to criticize, then he must prove it by releasing critical activists who are now being held and tried. But if not, Din said Jokowi’s words should be ignored.
“The proof is if President Joko Widodo wants to free critical activists who are now being held and tried, and other critics will not be arrested? If not, then just ignore those words like sleeping flowers in a daylight dream,” explained the former president of PP Muhammadiyah.
Confirmed separately, LBH Pers director Ade Wahyudin praised Jokowi’s statement asking the public to be more active in criticism. However, according to him, this must be accompanied by a review of the ITE law, in particular the rubber articles which are often used as a tool to silence freedom of expression.
We welcome the Chairman’s statement on this matter. But statements alone are not enough. “It is taking concrete steps, such as abolishing articles which are often used as tools to silence freedom of expression,” Ade said.
In addition to reviewing the rule of law, Jokowi was also asked to assess the performance of the national police, which often dealt with legal cases related to freedom of expression.