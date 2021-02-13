Scientists urge Boris to hold brakes for two more months

Hopes that families will be reunited this Easter took a heavy blow last night as government scientists demanded a cautious exit from the lockdown.

Advisers urge the prime minister to maintain the brakes for at least two more months.

Boris Johnson is determined to start reopening schools on March 8, but it could take several weeks before other restrictions start to be lifted.

This means that holiday plans for the period around Easter, which falls on April 4 this year, can still be ruined.

A government source said yesterday it was “ too early ” to think about the holidays, which will only be possible when the number of infections is at much lower levels.

Regarding the current rate of reduction in Covid cases, official scientific advisers believe it will probably be necessary to wait until early May for the numbers to drop low enough to consider easing restrictions.

Government scientists are sticking to the ‘lower is better’ mantra and are likely to push for infections to be at levels similar to those in June and July of last year, when the first lock has been lifted.

They also believe that current travel restrictions reduce the risk of new Covid mutations such as those recently discovered in Bristol and Liverpool spreading across the country.

Officials warned last night that hopes of reuniting families with loved ones in different parts of the country over Easter were on the line.

Sources in Whitehall said ministers were awaiting more data showing the vaccine’s effect on virus transmission before deciding whether UK-based escapades would be allowed.

Despite the pessimism in Westminster, Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has said he hopes it will be possible to allow a holiday in Wales.

Up to a quarter of patients have been infected in hospital Up to a quarter of patients hospitalized with coronavirus at the start of the pandemic could have been infected during their stay, figures show. The startling numbers are an estimate for the period from early February last year to the end of July, which makes assumptions about cases from a time when Covid testing was often limited. The document containing them concludes that the impact on illness and death of the coronavirus detected in hospital may have been “ high ”, even though these infections would have represented around 1% of the total number of cases. This is because many of those who were already in the hospital may have been frail before the infection. Researchers from Public Health England and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine came to the conclusions after looking at two sets of data. But Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of the NHS, disagreed with the “speculative” claims.

At a press conference in Cardiff, he suggested independent accommodation could reopen if infection rates continue to fall.

“ I’m trying to give an indication that if everything continues to improve, we will do what we can to respond [the tourism industry’s] wish to be able to resume trading during the Easter period, ”he said.

Mr Johnson will release a detailed roadmap on February 22 setting out his plan to lift the lockdown.

It is expected to start with the reopening of at least some schools next month, with primaries likely to be prioritized.

The rules for outdoor exercise could also be relaxed at this point.

The plans will then set a timeline for a wider reopening, with stores likely to be the first, followed by gyms and hairdressers and, finally, pubs and restaurants.

Ministers should wait at least two weeks between each step in order to assess the impact of lifting each measure.

But to boost the food and beverage industry, restaurants and pubs will be back serving people outdoors in April if cases continue to decline.

And plans have been made to save the summer sports season, with the government doing everything possible to secure stadiums and Covid venues before June, reports The Telegraph.

Officials are said to be making new plans to ensure Wimbledon and the Euros take place this year, such ashome tests for fans before sporting events, asymptomatic testing sites and rapid on-site tests and temperature checks.

A source from Whitehall last night: ‘It has to be done very carefully as we want this to be the final lockdown. The last thing we want is to get into new restrictions.

But Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Tory MP for the Cotswolds, said: ‘It is just as dangerous for the nation to be too cautious in unlocking.

“A sufficient proportion of the population will have been vaccinated by April.

“There is no reason why the vast majority of economy stores, pubs and restaurants should not be allowed to open their doors at this time.

He added that holidays in the UK should be allowed before Easter “or if not, immediately after”.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) report today suggested there were 695,400 cases of Covid-19 in England alone on February 6, down 31% from a fortnight ago , another firm sign that the second wave is receding. This equates to one in eighty people having the virus

R rate falls below 1 for the first time since July

By Eleanor Hayward Health Correspondent

Infections are falling across the country at the fastest rate since July, official figures show.

The so-called R rate is now less than one in each region and is between 0.7 and 0.9 for the UK as a whole, which is the lowest level since the summer.

Government scientists have said the number of infections is halving about every fortnight, bolstering hopes that schools can be safely reopened in March.

The latest data shows that cases, deaths and hospital admissions have all declined by about a quarter over the past week.

Data released today by the ONS suggests infections in England have fallen 31% in the past fifteen weeks, as second wave is firmly in retreat

ONS figures show infections continued to fall in all regions except Yorkshire and the Humber, where estimates suggest they have leveled off

The ONS also found that Covid-19 infections continue to fall across all age groups in England as the country experiences lockdown

Yesterday, another 758 deaths and 15,144 cases were reported, bringing the total number of people who tested positive to more than four million. But the infection rate is now 177 per 100,000, the lowest level in more than two months. It peaked at 642 per 100,000 on January 4.

As infections drop, the pressure on the NHS drops dramatically. There are 24,352 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, 40% below the peak.

Yesterday is the first time since July 31 that Sage government science advisers said they were confident the R rate was below one in the UK.

The rate, which was 1.4 in the first week of January, is the average number of people infected by a person infected with the virus. It must be less than one for the epidemic to decrease.

Sage said: We are confident that the epidemic is declining in all parts of NHS England.

However, the prevalence of the virus remains high, so it remains important that everyone continues to stay at home.

Although officials hope the downward trajectory continues, government scientists have warned that it could be months before cases are low enough to safely lift the lockdown.

Yesterday, a separate weekly report from the Bureau of National Statistics confirmed that infections were on the decline. Random tests of people in England found that one in 80 people had the virus last week, or the equivalent of 695,400 people in total.

That’s down from one in 65 the week before and one in 50 at the start of January.