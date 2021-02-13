Caving – Journal – DAWN.COM





FOR those wondering if the influence of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan would wane after the demise of its leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the recent agreement of faith-based groups with the government is a decisive answer.

In a new agreement, the government agreed to submit its main demands to parliament, including the expulsion of the French ambassador and the refusal to appoint a Pakistani ambassador to France. A document circulating on social media, which shows the contours of the agreement, suggests that it was signed a few days before the deadline of February 16 set by the TLP when it canceled its anti-blasphemy and anti-France protests. in November of last year after a round of negotiations with ministers.

Even without Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the group has wielded enough clout and popularity through its slogans to make wacky demands that are not only met by the government, but also credited with an expected parliamentary debate. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Foreign Ministry officially criticize the French president for his comments on several occasions. In fact, Mr. Khan even raised the issue of blasphemy and religious sensitivities in international forums. Therefore, the government position shared by a large number of Muslims in Pakistan and elsewhere is clear. So why is he bowing to a group that glorified the murder and not so long ago made heinous allegations against the judiciary and members of the security establishment?

It is one of the country’s greatest woes that groups with similar tendencies have been nurtured, fed and encouraged by successive governments and security officials. Not only did they have a free hand to spread their campaign, which often justifies the murder, but they also received garlands, checks and compliments when they besieged the capital and threatened top officials. Ironically, Mr. Khan and his party appear submissive instead of denouncing their threats. But when it comes to opposition parties, or even government workers protesting in the capital for salaries, they use brutal tactics and get lyrical about a zero tolerance policy.

History will remember the role played by the PTI and its predecessors in enabling these groups to extend their tentacles. To be ready to make a major decision such as severing diplomatic relations with a country due to pressure from an extremist group is absurd. The optics and the consequences are terrible. Not only will the world see how weak governments are in handling this situation, but such a move would be an open invitation for anyone in the country with dangerous ideas to flourish. It is necessary to send a strong message to all these groups: they cannot blackmail the state. Unless the authorities challenge the TLP’s demands, the days ahead will be bleak and the country will be steeped in religious intolerance and bigotry even more.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

