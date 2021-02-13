Politics
Kidnapped Turkish sailors rescued after pirate attack
ISTANBUL / ANKARA / BILECIK
The other 15 crew members of the Liberian-flagged vessel Mozart were rescued on Friday after the freighter suffered a pirate attack off Nigeria, two shipping companies involved said.
Borealis Maritime and Boden Maritime said all the crew are now safe in contact with their families, adding that they will return to Turkey as soon as possible.
“We thank the governments of Turkey and Nigeria for their support during these difficult three weeks, all government agencies and officials, the entire Borealis community working on land and at sea, and all who have helped us resolve this issue,” said the press release.
The statement also expressed the companies’ condolences for a crew member who lost his life in the attack, while commending three others who remained on board for their courage and discipline in bringing the ship to a safe area. .
He added that another statement would be released once the released staff returned to their families.
Separately, the Turkish foreign minister said the crew members were in good health and would be brought to Turkey from the Nigerian capital Abuja by Turkish airline Turkish Airlines.
Mevlut Cavusoglu told TRT Haber, the Turkish state-run news channel, that ships sailing in the area should take additional security measures.
Noting that after this incident, efforts had been launched to increase intelligence precautions to prevent such incidents, Cavusoglu stressed that cooperation would be needed to prevent such events in the future.
“Although we have saved our citizens, Turkey will provide the necessary support to prevent these incidents.”
In addition, Cavusoglu spoke by telephone with the families of the crew members, according to diplomatic sources.
In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the 15 Turkish nationals were safe and had undergone medical examinations.
He added that they would be transferred from Nigeria to Turkey as soon as possible.
In cooperation with shipping companies, a team from the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) was sent to the field, he said, adding that developments were being monitored in real time.
The family rejoices over the news
The family of Gokhan Burhan, one of the rescued sailors, was delighted by the news.
Nadire Burhan, the sailor’s wife, thanked Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“I am very happy, thousands of thanks to God. I thank everyone for their help […] I am speechless with joy, ”she said.
Counting down the hours to see his son, Burhan’s father said, “We have received very good news. I hope God will bring my child to us soon.”
In a pirate attack on January 23, 15 of Mozart’s 19 crew members were kidnapped, while one, an Azerbaijani national, was killed.
The vessel was managed by Borealis Maritime, a company based in London and Hamburg, Germany.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
