Tamil Nadu fireworks factory death toll rises to 19, PM Modi gives relief

On Friday, the death toll from the fireworks factory incident near Sattur in this southern district of Tamil Nadu rose to 19.

No less than 30 people were seriously injured in the massive fire.

Those injured in the explosion at the factory in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami graciously announced two lakh each and three lakh each to relatives of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the Prime Minister’s Public Relief Fund, respectively.

How the explosion happened

The explosion occurred when certain chemicals were mixed to produce fireworks in the village unit of Acchankulam. The factory building was badly damaged from the impact of the explosion and numerous burns.

PM Modi, CM Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK Chairman MK Stalin were among those who expressed their condolences for the deaths.

CM Palaniswami said he ordered an investigation into the incident while securing legal action.

Several firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the fire and resume rescue operations.

Previously, television footage showed relatives of the victims crying near the crash site as the injured were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Such explosions when mixing chemicals in cracker-making units have been reported in the past in Virudhunagar district, especially in and around Sivakasi and Sattur, the national fireworks center.

