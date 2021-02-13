New details of the fiery response to Trump’s jibe on US riot call





New details of a phone call involving Donald Trump where he allegedly entered a war of words with a high-ranking Republican have emerged as the former US president faces indictment for allegedly inciting the Capitol riots American.

During the fiery call as his supporters wreaked havoc on Capitol Hill, Trump sparked a screaming match with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy after an inflammatory comment, CNN reported.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to politicians who were briefed on the details of the call by McCarthy.

McCarthy reportedly called Trump to urge him to send his supporters home, but he became furious over the former president’s provocative statement.

Donald Trump entered a war of words with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy during the January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol. Source: Getty Images

“Who do you think you’re talking to?” McCarthy hit back at Trump, said a Republican politician familiar with the call.

The details of the call provided new insight into Trump’s state of mind as the Capitol was overrun with his supporters in a traumatic event that killed five people.

“You have to look at what he did during the uprising to confirm where his mind was … This line right there shows me that either he didn’t care, which is unforgivable, because you can’t allow a attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was okay with it, which makes me so angry, ”Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican representative from Washington state, told CNN.

Trump made no attempt to tune his supporters until several hours after the attack began, ultimately telling them to “go home in peace,” apparently at the strong request of his aides.

The former president still has not publicly declared responsibility for what happened.

Crucial information about the timing of an afternoon riot phone call also emerged this week, suggesting he knew former Vice President Mike Pence was in danger when he posted a tweet the attacker.

The story continues

Trump waited hours before telling the rioters to go home. Source: Getty Images

Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told reporters he shared a phone call with the former president just after 2 p.m. on the day of the Jan.6 riot in which he said Pence had just been evacuated from the room.

I said, “Mr. President, they just released the vice president, I have to go,” Tuberville told Politico.

The timestamp revealed by Tuberville suggested that Trump knew Pence was in danger before he tweeted attacking him at 2:24 p.m. local time.

Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a set of corrected facts, and not fraudulent or inaccurate facts that are given to them. had asked to certify previously. The USA demands the truth! Trumps tweet read.

By 2:30 p.m., the entire Senate had been cleared as hundreds of angry Trump supporters wreaked havoc.

Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected]

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos