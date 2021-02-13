With pig parades and youth camps, sick Kuomintang Taiwans attempt overhaul

TAIPEI, Taiwan Taiwans main opposition party, once a widely feared political force, now marches through the streets in a pink van adorned with pig ears and a muzzle. He brings life-size pig models to rallies. On the floor of the islands legislature, its members recently discarded pork intestines among rival legislators.

The party’s garish displays of pigs, the Kuomintang, aim to highlight one of its favorite problems, importing American pork containing a controversial additive. But in the eyes of critics, the antics signal the identity crisis that the party, once the richest in Asia, is now facing.

Many see him as out of touch with modern Taiwanese life. Worse yet, they consider the traditional emphasis on harmonious relations with mainland China to be dangerously outdated, as the Communist Party under Xi Jinping is taking a tougher line against the island than Beijing claims to be.

The Kuomintang suffered unbalanced electoral defeats at the hands of voters like Chen Yu-chieh, a 27-year-old web designer. The Kuomintang mentality is more conservative, Ms. Chen said. I don’t think I will vote for the Kuomintang in the next few years, unless it makes drastic changes.