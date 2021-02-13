Politics
With pig parades and youth camps, sick Kuomintang Taiwans attempt overhaul
TAIPEI, Taiwan Taiwans main opposition party, once a widely feared political force, now marches through the streets in a pink van adorned with pig ears and a muzzle. He brings life-size pig models to rallies. On the floor of the islands legislature, its members recently discarded pork intestines among rival legislators.
The party’s garish displays of pigs, the Kuomintang, aim to highlight one of its favorite problems, importing American pork containing a controversial additive. But in the eyes of critics, the antics signal the identity crisis that the party, once the richest in Asia, is now facing.
Many see him as out of touch with modern Taiwanese life. Worse yet, they consider the traditional emphasis on harmonious relations with mainland China to be dangerously outdated, as the Communist Party under Xi Jinping is taking a tougher line against the island than Beijing claims to be.
The Kuomintang suffered unbalanced electoral defeats at the hands of voters like Chen Yu-chieh, a 27-year-old web designer. The Kuomintang mentality is more conservative, Ms. Chen said. I don’t think I will vote for the Kuomintang in the next few years, unless it makes drastic changes.
Party leaders recognized the problem and promised an overhaul. They espoused democratic values and human rights, promised to recruit younger members and engage the public better, and sought to push the party away from Beijing.
The Kuomintang must keep pace and modernize, said Johnny Chiang, who was elected party leader in March after making a commitment. to make him younger, in an interview in Taipei. At 48, Mr. Chiang is one of the youngest leaders in holiday history.
The party’s success could have profound implications for Taiwan’s future, as well as for Beijing and Washington.
Founded in 1894, the Kuomintang ruled China for years before being defeated by the Maos Communists, and fled to Taiwan, where it ruled with an iron fist and fought hard against anyone suspected of being a Communist. Over the past decades, the party has established itself as a balancing force in the island’s delicate relationship with Beijing. Communist leaders until recently viewed the Kuomintang as their preferred dialogue partner on the island, bound by their belief in a shared Chinese identity.
But the Kuomintang only lost power in 2016 for the second time since direct presidential elections began in 1996, with voters choosing President Tsai Ing-wen, skeptical of closer ties to Beijing. The power of the Kuomintangs has eroded globally since.
In Washington, where attitudes have hardened against the Chinese Communist Party, Tsai has won strong support. In Beijing, the party indicates that it is losing patience.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has yet to send a congratulatory letter to Mr. Chiang, the new Kuomintang leader, after his election. The snub was a break from a practice that had been common since 2005, and it suggested to some observers that the Communist Party was suspicious of Mr. Chiang’s coolness in Beijing.
Dialogue between the Communist Party and the Kuomintang has also slowed down. In September, a Chinese state broadcaster mocked a planned visit to the mainland by a Kuomintang delegation as a petition for peace, calling the party conciliatory. The Kuomintang canceled the visit.
The cold between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party could add further instability to the already strained ties between Taipei and Beijing. Beijing’s threats to forcefully bring the island back into its fold have intensified since President Tsai was re-elected last year. Mainland analysts have warned that Beijing could resort to war if the Kuomintang is unable to regain power or if the Communist Party feels it no longer has a dialogue partner on the island.
The threat of war between the two sides quickly became a flashpoint in the relationship between China and the United States. Under the Trump administration, Washington angered Beijing by allowing high-level visits and stepping up arms sales to Taiwan. The Biden administration has signaled its intention to continue to show support for the island, and Beijing has responded with fiery rhetoric and military activity.
In the longer term, the Kuomintang is at a crossroads. The question of how she will handle the question of Taiwan sovereignty hangs over the party.
Most of the 23 million islanders find the concept of unification with the mainland unappealing, and many are increasingly suspicious of Beijing’s intentions. Part of the Kuomintang’s loss in last year’s presidential election was because its candidate pushed for a closer relationship with the mainland.
Two months later, after Mr. Chiang was elected head of the party, he sought to downplay the importance of the so-called 1992 consensus, an unwritten agreement that is the foundation of the Kuomintang-Beijing ties. . This concept, in the view of the Kuomintang, argues that there is only one China, which includes Taiwan, but each side can interpret it in their own way. But Mr Chiang’s decision quickly revealed a split in leadership when Kuomintang elders rejected his proposal, saying it would significantly damage ties with Beijing.
Mr. Chiang now points out that being a citizen of the Republic of China, as Taiwan is officially known, does not mean that one cannot also identify as Taiwanese. About two-thirds of Taiwanese and 83% of Taiwanese between the ages of 18 and 29 do not identify as Chinese, according to a Pew study. survey released last year.
We can’t deny where people were born, Chiang said. But just because you are naturally Taiwanese doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be a naturalist.
To spread this message, the Kuomintang will have to convince its biggest skeptics: the Taiwanese youth.
Under Mr. Chiang, the Kuomintang has launched an overhaul in recent months. The party has launched an online merchandise store and a new app, and is stepping up its social media presence.
But it is not clear whether the campaign will be enough to change the popular perception of the party as a club of unstable old school elites.
On a recent morning in the southern city of Kaohsiung, around 50 students gathered in a room in a lakeside resort town for a three-day camp focused on recruiting young members. Some participants were members of the Kuomintang and others had registered to learn more about the party.
The students listened to a Kuomintang politician offer advice on social media strategy. So, you might have seen that on IG there is a successful marketing tool, politician Lo Chih-chiang told the delighted audience, referring to Instagram. You can write nice words on a photo and use them to tell a story.
After the session, the students continued the conversation over a meal of sautéed vegetables, braised fish and yellow watermelon. Yang Tzung-fan, 24, a graduate student who joined the Kuomintang last year over her parents’ objections, said she was drawn to what she described as honest party leadership as well as their commitment to preserve Chinese culture.
Although many young Taiwanese, including some of the party’s supporters, are skeptical of unification with China, Ms. Yang said that in her opinion, the prospect was not as frightening as some claimed. In a way, we are all one big family. There is no need to distinguish from each other.
But until the Kuomintang’s old guard agrees to step aside, Ms. Yang said, it will be difficult for the party to make any progress with the young.
They need to solve their internal problems and then let young people participate more in politics, she said. They have to change the image that the Kuomintang is full of old politicians.
