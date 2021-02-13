Polyethylene bag users in capital fined from March 1: ministry – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: From March 1, users of single-use polyethylene bags at all levels in the federal capital will be fined, the climate change ministry warned on Friday.

Anyone found selling or manufacturing them will face a fine, said deputy secretary Syed Mujtaba Hussain of the ministry, who is leading the implementation of the polythene bag ban.

Speaking at a public awareness rally attended by students and academics from the International Islamic University of Islamabad (IIUI), he said that from next month there would be strict control of the use, sale and manufacture of single-use plastic bags.

Those who use, sell and manufacture plastic bags would be subject to fines at the initial stage. If violated, he said, an individual would be fined 5,000 rupees, a manufacturer 100,000 rupees and a trader 10,000 rupees.

The ban is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean Green Pakistan.

Says the government is planning drastic measures to eliminate this environmental risk

Unless people show responsibility for protecting the environment, all efforts to tackle environmental degradation will be in vain, Hussain said.

He said that the widespread use of polythene bags has increased the burden of environmental degradation in the country, worsening the state of public health.

Since plastic bags are not biodegradable, they take years to decompose.

They contribute to a lot of waste that keeps accumulating over the years. Plastic takes thousands of years to decompose and decompose. It stays in the earth, which contributes to the growing problem of land pollution, he said.

It also leads to water pollution. When people casually throw bags on roads, sewers and rivers, they are entering bodies of water. They are blown away and sometimes thrown into the water on purpose. Plastic also endangers aquatic life.

Now the government is considering taking drastic measures to eliminate this public horror and environmental risk, he said, adding: To motivate people to obey the law banning the use, sale and manufacture of single-use plastic bags, the colorful fabric tote bags were also featured and promoted on social media, along with eye-catching slogans and images of burning garbage piles and birds caught in plastic bags. plastic.

The official said: We don’t want to make any changes regarding the use of polythene bags by force. Rather, we believe that our slight change in habits will do wonders for future generations in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences at IIUI, Dr Mohammad Irfan Khan, spoke about the role of students and teachers.

You play an important role and have the power to minimize plastic pollution, he said.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

