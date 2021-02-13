Jokowi calls for criticism, Din Syamsuddin brings up the evidence: will activists be free?





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on citizens to be more active in criticizing or contributing to the government. But on the other hand, the public is worried that the ITE law will be trapped if they criticize social media. Responding to this, Muslim scholar Din Syamsuddin argued that if the words were sincere, Jokowi would reflect an attitude of political sense. However, if only out of courtesy, Din thinks Jokowi is making a picture. Read also: Radical reported, Din Syamsuddin responds cold “It is interesting to note the statement of President Joko Widodo who called on the people to criticize him. If the words are sincere, they reflect a laudable attitude of political sense. In case of gossip, it is the pictures, the simplicity and the lie that must be criticized. ” Din told MNC Portal on Saturday (2/13/2021). If the head of state wants citizens to criticize, he must prove it by freeing critical activists who are now being held and tried. But if not, Din said Jokowi’s words should be ignored. “The proof is that President Joko Widodo wants to free the critical activists who are now being held and tried, and the other critics will not be arrested? Otherwise, just ignore these words like sleeping flowers in a daylight dream,” explained the former president. by PP Muhammadiyah. Confirmed separately, LBH Pers director Ade Wahyudin praised Jokowi’s statement asking the public to be more active in criticism. However, according to him, this must be accompanied by a review of the ITE law, in particular the rubber articles which are often used as a tool to silence freedom of expression. We welcome the Chairman’s statement on this matter, but a statement alone is not enough. “It is taking concrete steps, such as abolishing articles which are often used as tools to strengthen freedom of expression,” Ade said. In addition to reviewing the rule of law, Jokowi was also asked to assess the performance of the national police, which often dealt with legal cases related to freedom of expression. “The president must assess the work of the national police in terms of the number of freedom of expression cases that are dealt with by law,” Ade said. Previously, President Jokowi called on citizens not to hesitate to criticize or make contributions to the government, especially to improve public services in Indonesia. “All parties must be part of the process to achieve better public services, the public must be more active in conveying criticism or potential maladministration,” he said during the virtual launch of the Ombudsman’s 2020 annual report, Monday 8 February 2021. However, Jokowi’s statement drew a response from netizens. They fear that when they criticize the government later, they will be charged with the ITE law. “Jokowi’s task .. To ask for sharp and harsh criticism. Buzzerp task .. Provocation to take offense. PSI task .. Make a police report Subject to ITE law .. Go to jail .. I’m sorry.. ”tweeted a user with the account name @ ekowboy2.

See the source of the article on SINDOnews Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and SINDOnews. Everything relating to writing, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article is the responsibility of SINDOnews.







