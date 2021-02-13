JOHN HUMPHRYS: Boris needs a court jester … to keep his politics from being a bad joke

Boris Johnson needs a fool. Indeed, all prime ministers need it and let’s not leave cheap cracks from those who suspect that his problem is not an absence of fools but a surplus of them.

We also shouldn’t, God forbid, pay attention to my sharp-tongued friend who observed: All Johnson has to do if he’s looking for a fool is look at himself in the mirror! The most unfair.

And anyway, I’m talking about a special kind of idiot, otherwise known as a court jester.

The last of them disappeared a few centuries ago but they performed a valuable function in addition to making the monarch laugh.

They told the king things that no one else would have dared to mention without risking a date with the executioner.

Will Somer was a famous jester at the court of Henry VIII. Historic England tells us that one of its sharpest jokes went like this: as please your grace you have so many scammers and so many deceivers to get your money back that they end up alone.

In modern parlance, the king was royally ripped off. In modern times, it is the taxpayer who gets ripped off too often.

One example: the outrageous waste of money at the start of the pandemic when contracts worth millions were awarded to companies for vital equipment such as PPE when they had virtually no experience in the field. supply. What they had were the right contacts in high places.

Sometimes even the ministers themselves admit they were stupid. Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps did it the other day. He told a committee of MPs that smart highways are anything but smart.

Boris Johnson believed he could get around the sclerotic nature of Machine Number 10 by making Maverick Dominic Cummings his boss. It went well, didn’t it?

Death traps was the term used recently by a coroner. Just this week, Highways England has been referred to prosecutors and could face a manslaughter charge after another death.

Anyone who’s ever driven on a freeway knows that tough shoulders are there for a reason. But the policy is passed anyway.

What was missing was a bit of that undervalued and often derided product: common sense.

Another example: can you imagine anyone in this country being sentenced to ten years in prison because they told Heathrow officials that they were just from Spain when they were in fact in Portugal? ?

Of course you can’t, even though Portugal is on the so-called red list of 33 countries where Covid may be a greater risk than it is here.

Ten years for raping a child? Certainly. Ten years for not filling out a form? It will never happen and everyone knows it will never happen.

So why did Matt Hancock threaten him this week? Perhaps he really believed that this would have a dissuasive effect on any possible derogations. But deterrents only work if they are credible. This one is not.

Common sense was also ditched on Thursday. The government has announced that it is reforming the NHS. Again. These reforms will undo the last reforms of ten years ago. Maybe they will work and maybe they won’t, but one certainty is that they will, once again, cause massive disruption.

Did anyone in Whitehall point out that we are in the midst of the biggest health crisis in living memory? I bet the over-rewarded management consultants didn’t.

They earn their considerable fees by peddling change. In the latest reforms, a doctor friend, chatting politely with one of these consultants who explained to him how his hospital was to be run, kindly asked what previous hospitals he worked in. Oh, this is the first one, he replied. I was in a cookie factory last month.

It’s not that governments never do things right. We are reaping the benefits of a successful immunization program as of this writing. But let’s remember it was the scientists and researchers who made it possible.

And let us also remember what the government is horribly wrong with.

Last month we recorded the highest Covid death rate in the world. This is despite one lockdown after another and measures that crippled our economy for years to come and ruined the future of countless children.

Some policies have been reckless and inhumane: effectively killing the elderly by pushing them out of hospitals to nursing homes, denying many the comfort of a dying hug with loved ones.

Some just barked. Eating out to help out was nothing but a cheap gimmick, except it wasn’t cheap. We always pay for it.

And what about the nation that is continually being ordered to protect the NHS? A notion devoid of meaning and even harmful. The NHS is there to protect us. It would have been more honest if he had read: Protecting the NHS for Covid Victims.

We will probably never know how many people with other illnesses suffered or even died because they were afraid to disturb their GP or hospital. They wanted to protect the NHS and as a result vital tests and exams were delayed.

Figures released yesterday show that nearly 225,000 people waited more than 12 months for routine hospital treatment. This is the highest number since 2008.

I could continue this litany of government failures and misjudgments, but it is of course not just this government. The problem is endemic.

My proposal to bring the jester back to court may be offhand, but there is a big void in government where common sense should sit. Most prime ministers have recognized this at some level. Most have failed to correct it.

Until recently, the role of the foolish sage was often occupied by unambitious backbenchers. On the Conservative side, they could have been the Knights of the Counties, not necessarily the sharpest knives in the box, but with an attentive ear to what their constituents thought made sense. They spotted Margaret Thatchers election tax for the nonsense it was.

On the Labor side they were often elderly trade unionists, the famous sons of hard work with horny hands rewarded for a lifelong dedication to the Labor movement with a secure seat for a few years and also mindful of what their own citizens thought.

What bound the two groups together is that they brought experience and, yes, a little common sense to the business of state. Basically they weren’t looking for promotion anymore, anxious to only tell prime ministers what they wanted to hear.

Both races are now largely extinct, supplanted by young, career politicians. They are of course intelligent, but too often disconnected from the people who gave them their jobs. The electors.

It’s not like there aren’t a lot of sane, decent, sane people who don’t want political power but want to get involved at some level. They are the type to become lay magistrates, school principals or volunteers in the Covid crisis.

They are the type who are not afraid to speak their mind. People like Jackie Weaver, who won the respect of the nations by standing up to the bully boys at Handforth Parish Council.

Ms Weaver is no court jester, but Boris Johnson could do worse than tap into her common sense and many others like her.

Painkiller is all on my mind

Have you ever heard of the door control effect in medicine? I didn’t have it either until I fell on my bike the other day and broke my elbow. Boy, that hurts.

The pain started to subside after a few days and that’s when my other hand and hip injuries started showing up. I joked to my doctor that my brain had been kind and masked the lesser pains so I could handle the bigger one. No kidding, he told me. Apparently, special nerves that do not transmit pain signals are activated and they close a door to other sources of pain.

I asked him what lesson I should learn from it. His answer? Ride more carefully.

Now there is a man of common sense.